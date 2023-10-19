Thousands of urbanites will flock to Fremantle next month to celebrate the important contribution of family farms to WA food production and sample some of the State’s finest produce. The 11th annual Farmer on Your Plate showcase will move from the Perth CBD to a bigger venue at Fremantle’s Esplanade Reserve, with double the exhibitors of previous years. Organised by not-for-profit group Farming Champions, the free event encourages people to meet the farmers who produce their food. Farming Champions chair Nicola Kelliher said the event aimed to showcase WA’s “outstanding” produce while promoting an important message. “We must all continue to support and recognise the role farming families have in food production and remember that, in many ways, they are the stewards of the land for future generations,” she said. “Our WA farming families value crucial aspects such as soil health and the long-term sustainability of farming land. “They are also far more likely to innovate and create new foods and crops which may be key as the climate evolves in coming decades.” Ms Kelliher, who is co-owner Wandering Clover Fed Beef, said attendees could sample everything from premium meats, to yabbies, fruit, honey and oils from about 40 exhibitors. While educational, she said it was “a fun day out” above all. “This event celebrates family farming and also reminds our WA community about the importance of the producers of the food on our plates,” she said. “Children are encouraged to come along and learn about the origin of their food; this is important so they value it in future generations.” WA exported a record $15.5 billion worth of agricultural, fisheries and forestry products last year according to the Federal Agriculture Department. This was led by wheat ($5.5b), canola ($3.8b), barley ($1.9b), wool ($718m) and sheepmeat ($624m). Farmer on Your Plate will be held on Saturday, November 4, from 10am to 4pm.