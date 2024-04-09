Trials are advancing for a new Volkswagen front badge that aims to reduce kangaroo collisions on the road by emitting a warning signal during a vehicle’s approach. Roobadge, a circular disk about 17cm in diameter, works by sending out unique audio deterrents to ward off kangaroos and serve as a protective shield. After three years of research and trials, the University of Melbourne Office of Research, Ethics and Integrity has granted permission for trials to move into stage four, which will involve kangaroos in the wild. While there are pre-existing kangaroo deterrents, none have been scientifically developed or proven before. University of Melbourne Associated Professor Graeme Coulson said Roobadge does something “no kangaroo deterrent has been able to before” by using a mixture of natural and artificial sounds for different types of kangaroo populations. “It’s difficult to produce a single sound that will deter all kangaroos, because the species are different to each other,” he said. “Using advancement in car technology we can change the sound deterrent by GPS location. “We have worked on sounds that will be meaningful to eastern grey kangaroos, things like dingo calls, alarm calls made by birds and the alarm thumps that kangaroos make to warn each other. We will then be able to tweak the sound for other species.” Roobadge connects to an in-car app and calibrates a vehicle’s GPS co-ordinates with kangaroo distribution data to produce a unique audio deterrent targeted for different kangaroo species from certain locations. The in-car app also has real-time collision data collection to make it easier to report kangaroo collisions and identify collision hotspots. The fourth trial phase will collect data by using slow-moving vehicles to find wild kangaroos. Once a kangaroo is identified, the driver will play random sounds from the Roobadge and capture the kangaroos’ reaction on video. University of Melbourne senior lecturer for environmental social sciences Helen Bender said the information learnt about kangaroos would be important for further reference when researching other animal species. “Roadkill is a problem all around the world. What’s interesting about deer relative to kangaroos is that they’re very similar in body size, head size, and ear size,” she said. “What we know from science is that the ear shape in the head shape tells us that they probably have similar hearing ranges. So, whatever we learn has transferability to the deer as well.” Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service spokesperson John Grant said kangaroo collisions have been increasing over the years, and the wildlife rescue group was thankful for Volkswagen’s work in protecting animals. “WIRES is grateful to automotive companies like Volkswagen for researching and developing solutions to better protect both our kangaroos and motorists.”