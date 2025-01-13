One of CBH Group’s most respected leaders Brianna Peake has announced plans to leave the co-operative after nearly 25 years. Ms Peake — CBH’s chief of stakeholder relations, sustainability and strategy — will move to the US to start a new role as WA’s Investment and Trade Commissioner for the Americas in March. The role is key for helping WA companies access trade and investment opportunities in the US, Canada and Latin America. Ms Peake made the announcement via LinkedIn last week, revealing she would be based in Austin, Texas. “I am sad to be leaving CBH Group,” she wrote. “I have loved every part of my career with CBH and will miss it and the people greatly. “It is an amazing organisation and I feel privileged to have been part of it.” In the post, Ms Peake said it was time to pass the baton to the next “lucky person” interested in the role she has held since 2015. Originally from a farm at Dalwallinu, Ms Peake joined CBH in 2010 as its grower relations manager. She went on to hold other senior roles including marketing communications advisor and government and industry relations manager. In 2022, Ms Peake swapped corporate life in Perth for a secondment as the businesses’ Geraldton Port Zone manager. At the end of the 2022-23 harvest, she travelled to the US to study at Harvard University before returning to the chief external relations role. Ms Peake takes the commissioner role from Natasha Monks, who established the Hub in July 2023. The Austin arm of Investment and Trade WA is one of six coordinated by the WA Government, with an ASEAN branch having offices across South East Asia, as well as offices in Greater China, India-Gulf, North East Asia, and the UK / Europe. A State Government statement said the commissioner role was a “front door” to help investors and businesses in the US to engage with WA businesses interested in reaching their “full export potential”. CBH Group declined to comment further, saying Ms Peake would be available for interview in coming weeks.