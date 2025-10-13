Frost research to help growers battle the crop spoiler was the hot topic at a recent field day at Dale Research Station. The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development hosted about 40 visitors at the research station based near Beverley on September 1, to discuss reducing the impact of frost events on grain. Frost events have not been widespread across the state this year with the exception of isolated patches in the Avon Valley, Great Southern, and Lakes District. The Dale Research Station is one of three research stations, with one other station in Mintaro, South Australia, and the other in Wagga Waggae, New South Wales. Frost can cost grain growers hundreds of millions of dollars in production and quality per annum — also causing a significant emotional toll to growers. The frost research is a joint program between DPIRD and the Grains Research and Development Corporation. DPIRD research scientist Brenton Leske said previous research findings pointed to greater frost protection from features, such as heads, the lack of awns, and some vascular anatomical features. “The results from this project will establish whether it is possible to manipulate such traits to help wheat breeders produce new varieties that will improve crop yields in frost-prone cropping environments,” he said. “This research seeks to validate this finding under field conditions using a breeding population and a diversity panel of wheat lines.” Another DPIRD-GRDC joint research project focuses on past research that used controlled environmental screening to show the effects of frost sensitivity in different plant tissue compositions. “The project aims to identify molecular markers for frost tolerance across a greater range of wheat lines,” Dr Leske said. “We will assess whether new profiling methodologies can be developed into a reliable selection tool for wheat breeder and pre-breeders to aid the development of new, more resilient wheat lines.” Research into improving chickpea frost chilling is also progressing, with increased cold resistance potentially leading to improved national productivity and expanded chickpea cultivation. Meredith Guthrie, a DPIRD research scientist, gave a rundown to visitors of frost forecasts and how to navigate them for the rest of the season. “Frost can still occur in October, with Wandering having on average five nights below two degrees Celsius,” she said. “Unlike rainfall, frost is difficult to forecast, however, growers are generally aware of where frost occurs on their farm and online tools are available to guide when best to inspect paddocks for damage.”