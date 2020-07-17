Gascoyne Food Festival back in action for 2020

The Gascoyne Food Festival is back, baby, after an earlier cancellation due to COVID-19.

The State Government put out a media release likely to excite foodies across WA — especially those keen on a road trip — this morning, sharing the news.

It was called off in April due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the hard border, easing of restrictions, and the lifting of gathering limits means the festival will go ahead.

Camera Icon Doriana Mangili from the Gascoyne Food Council and Sweeter Banana Co-Op shows off a bunch of Carnarvon-grown bananas during the Gascoyne Food Festival's Chefs Paddock Tour last year. Credit: Blume / Anton Blume

This year’s event will feature a number of smaller satellite events throughout the region to showcase local produce and individual venues in August and September.

The festival’s headline event, the iconic Long Table Lunch, has been transformed for 2020 into an evening of canapes on Friday, September 11, in Carnarvon.

The program is expected to include the popular Gascoyne Growers Markets and Australia’s Biggest Barbecue.

It is also pegged to include guest appearances from MasterChef alumni Brendan Pang and Derek Lau and a cultural food market at Gwoonwardu Mia Cultural Centre.

Camera Icon Gascoyne Food Festival. Credit: Anton Blume

WA Regional Development Minister Alannah MacTiernan said the festival had been a highlight of the Gascoyne’s event calendar for a decade.

“It showcases the wonderful local cuisine and culture. It is fantastic to see the event back on in 2020,” she said.

“The event attracts celebrity chefs, helps to fill accommodation, increases exposure of local producers, and brings thousands of visitors to the Gascoyne every year.

“Supporting unique events that attract visitors to WA's regions is a key focus of the State Government, now more than ever as we head down the road to recovery.”

The festival has been supported by Tourism WA’s Regional Events Program and the Gascoyne Development Commission.

There was no information about the reinstatement of the event on the Gascoyne Food Festival website today, but more information is expected to be released soon.