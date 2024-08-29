The Mid West town of Carnamah can very soon call itself home to the world’s largest tractor, as a giant Chamberlain 40K replica nears completion. Geraldton’s DIAB engineering has constructed the replica, which is five times the size of the original tractor, will weigh about 42 tonnes, and is expected to use 10,000 litres of paint once it is finally completed. The next step is for the tractor replica to be sandblasted, painted, then disassembled into seven pieces before being trucked to Carnamah. There, the replica will be re-assembled on-site before the grand opening, which will take place at 11am on October 5 on Midlands Road. The North Midlands Agricultural Society and the Carnamah Big Tractor Project are working together to prepare for the big day and have organised games, live music, and a Chamberlain tractor parade which will end with vintage tractors lined up on the town oval. Carnamah Big Tractor Project Committee chairman Brendon Haeusler, who championed the up-coming event as a “pre-harvest spectacular”, said it had been “very exciting” for everyone involved to finally see the big tractor replica near completion. The Vintage Tractor and Machinery Association of WA came up with the original idea to commemorate the role Chamberlain tractors have played in WA agricultural history. Chamberlain tractors were originally produced in Welshpool, Perth, and the Chamberlain 40K was the first model built. “It’s celebrating WA agriculture, engineering and manufacturing,” Mr Haeusler said. “By the looks of everything, it’s going to draw people from all over Australia, and also (from) overseas . . . It’s going to be pretty big for Carnamah and the whole region.” Mr Haeusler said the the tractor replica would give travellers the chance to see what else the town had to offer, including the town’s Chamberlain John Deere museum, which was “another huge drawcard” for the region.