Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day a huge success

A record crowd of more than 10,000 people flocked to this year’s Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day, with blue skies setting the scene for an idyllic day of family fun.

Countryman is the official media partner for the event, which is held at the Gidgegannup Showgrounds on the last Sunday each May and attracted about 7500 people last year.

Field Day co-ordinator Sally Block said cars were queued up all the way along Toodyay Road from the top of Red Hill, about 17km to the south-west, waiting to get in.

“There was a record attendance, an inundation of people,” she said.

“You could hardly move; there were people flooding through every gate.”

For Ms Block, the highlight was seeing so many young families in attendance.

“We expanded the entertainment for children this year, because we feel what is needed is for families to be able to come out to somewhere like this, and for the kids to be able to learn all about agriculture.

“It was a lovely day — an amazing day, actually — and the weather was with us.”

Ms Block said the event — now in its 16th year — attracted many patrons from the metropolitan area and Perth Hills, with others making the trip from across the Wheatbelt and southern WA.

Included in the festivities were the annual WA Honey Festival and Slow Olive Festival, with the latter returning for the second year after a successful debut in 2022.

“(Organiser) Vince (Velletri) has done a huge job on the Olive Festival; he had eight olive exhibitors, he had talks, oil tastings and cooking demos,” Ms Block said.

“The honey festival was very busy as well; they got a lot more stallholders there this year.”

The Field Day attracted 170 stallholders in total — another record and more than double last year’s turnout.

Other attractions included livestock exhibits, a WA Birds of Prey display, a mini worm farm workshop, rides, puppet shows, dance performances, the RAC helicopter, the Mundaring Community Bank Discovery Trail, and a performance by the Gidgegannup Primary School choir.

Next year’s Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day will be held on May 26, with free entry for children aged 16 and under.

FACT BOX: WA HONEY FESTIVAL COMPETITION RESULTS

Honey - light: 1. Brett Greedy, 2. Melissa Dennehy, 3. Janet Beermier

Honey - dark: 1. Ben Johnston, 2. Umberto Valenti, 3. Melvin Jones

Honey - natural fine granulated: 1. Brett Greedy, 2. Colin Fleay and Ruth Hamlyn

Honey - natural course granulated: 1. Ellen Lilly

Honey - creamed: 1. Breed Greedy, Ben Johnston, 3. Lindsey Emmett.

Honey - cut comb floating in honey: 1. Ben Johnston, 2. Colin Fleay and Ruth Hamlyn

Comb honey – cut comb: 1. Colin Fleay and Ruth Hamlyn, 2. Brett Greedy, 3. Lindsey Emmett

Best honey in show: Ben Johnston

Wax – light: 1. Colin Fleay and Ruth Hamlyn, 2. Scott Rowe, 3. Mark Graubner

Wax – dark: 1. Scott Rowe, 2. Christine Spycher, 3. Nicki Rowe

Wax – candle: 1. Jodi Robinson, 2. Colin Fleay and Ruth Hamlyn, 3. Ellen Lilly

Wax – artistic: 1. Jodi Robinson, 2. Ronnie Rowe

Best beeswax in show: Jodi Robinson

Ambrosia: 1. Team Ambrosia ‘Christmas Bee’, 2. Team Ambrosia ‘Hanging Santa’, 3. Team Ambrosia ‘Lavender’

Mead: 1. John Santoro

The great cake off: U15 iced - Parkerville Kindy, Open un-iced - Julie Richards, Chef’s choice – Parkerville Kindy, People’s choice – Parkerville Kindy

Honey innovation open class: 1. Katy Hazelwood, 2. Julie Richards, 3. Katy Hazelwood