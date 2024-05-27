More than 6000 visitors attended the 17th annual Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day, an event celebrating rural living and the opportunities of owning and developing a small landholding. Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day chair Penny Morgan said numbers through the gate were similar to last year with families being the majority of attendees.. “With teenagers and children being free entry we are continuing to see a lot of families come and enjoy the day,” she said. “A lot of the feedback we are getting is that it is a great day for young families, with plenty for children to do and see without spending a lot of money. “This year we had opportunities for children and adults to experience milking as well as a chance to try shearing. We are providing the opportunity to learn about caring for your land and learning about our Earth; it’s a really grounding experience and families in particular are enjoying this.” Mrs Morgan said exhibitor numbers were also similar to last year with repeat and new exhibits continuing to create a variety of experiences and stalls to visit. Talks in the pavilions were again well attended, with the Ian Stannard Sustainability Pavilion hosting a presentation from Perth Natural Research Management on regenerative agriculture. Mark Tucek spoke on designing a backyard bushfood micro-forest and Faye Acaro introduced the fascinating world of fungi, while Chris Ferreira outlined what was involved with creating a FireWise property. The Slow Olive and Honey festivals provided events within the main event, with both attracting strong crowd interests. The Olive Festival started with former Gingin grower Maggie Edmonds presenting her book titled Olives, Oil & Toil, a 185-pager that compiled the stories of WA’s olive growers. Ms Edmonds said the book reflected the olive industry from 1995 to 2020. “As Professor Stan Kailis writes in the first chapter, the Mediterranean diet — the doorway to living healthier and longer — was only possible where extra virgin olive oil together with natural foodstuffs underpin the daily pattern of the diet,” she said. WA Slow Food chairman Vincenzo Velletri put on a cooking demonstration using a variety of extra virgin olive oils to enrich the flavour of different food groups. “When pairing extra virgin olive oil with food, we need to consider the flavour of the food and combine it with an oil of similar flavour,” he said. Lancelin-based Sea View Ridge Olives owners Jerome Kalwij and Jane Doepel took out the olive oil taste-testing competition with their new-season entry, setting up a back-to-back win. At the Honey Festival, first-time Swan Valley-based entrant Matthew Brenner, who produces honey from 52 hives, was awarded the overall win in the honey taste-testing competition with his creamed honey entry. Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development project officer Eloise Hinson said it was not a matter of if, but when the dreaded Varroa mite would arrive in WA. “We already have a high-risk disease in WA called American foulbrood that weakens and kills bees,” she said. “It’s up to all beekeepers to have a pest and disease preventative biosecurity plan.” Bullsbrook Poultry Club president Kyle Crane, who bought his Australian Langshan Bantams to display at Gidgegannup, said the recent outbreak of bird flu was a concern. “WA has very good biosecurity measures in place, so we are confident the State will remain safe,” he said. Labor member for Swan Hills Jessica Shaw, who had her mobile office at the field day, said the event was a huge success. “It’s been great to see how many people have come up to Gidgegannup from the flats,” she said. “A lot of people dream about a tree change and maybe moving up to the Hills without realising what that involves, so its great there’s so much information available (about) property maintenance, what it means to own animals, and what it is to have a small farm.” Ms Shaw congratulated the show’s organisers and said this year was another great turnout for people to taste local produce and enjoy the Gidgegannup lifestyle. “I know how much work goes into it and they’ve done yet another really great job,” she said.