The Nationals WA have made a comeback in the bush, winning the seat of Albany for the first time in 68 years and reclaiming Warren-Blackwood, as the seat of Kalgoorlie remained firmly in Labor’s hands. Members of the country party were celebrating this week, after Albany candidate Scott Leary — the director of a local car dealership — and Manjimup farmer Bevan Eatts for Warren-Blackwood joined the party’s ranks as MPs after securing their seats against incumbent Labor candidates. Mr Leary won the indicative two-candidate-preferred vote with 56.3 per cent to Labor’s Rebecca Stephens’ 43.7 per cent — the first time the party has held the seat in more than six decades. Leonard Hill held the seat for 20 years from 1936 when the Nationals were still known as the Country Party. Mr Eatts, a potato and beef farmer outspoken about water rights, has now wrested the seat back into National hands after Labor’s Jane Kelsbie pipped seasoned politician Terry Redman in 2021 by a margin of just 2.2 per cent. Mr Eatts told Countryman he would be doing everything in his power to hold the State Government to account. “I just want to see the people in regional WA, and especially this electorate, have a voice — we’ve seemed to have had our voice ripped away from us,” he said. “We shouldn’t be second-class citizens just because we live in regional WA and I’ll be fighting as hard as I can to make sure we get a fair share of investment put back into regions.” Warren-Blackwood, Albany and Kalgoorlie were the last three regional seats to be called after nearly two weeks of counting, with the last of all WA seats — Kalamunda — finally called as a Liberal win on Monday March 25. It was a tight contest in Kalgoorlie, with Labor’s incumbent Ali Kent securing 7655 two-party-preferred votes to the Liberal candidate Rowena Olsen’s 7182 — a margin of just 467 votes. Her narrow win was a far cry from the 2021 election result, when Ms Kent took the seat from incumbent WA Liberals MP Kyran O’Donnell by 62 per cent to 38 per cent. Ms Kent remains part of a WA Labor Government which has been elected for a third consecutive time and remains dominant in the Legislative Assembly with 46 seats in the 59-seat chamber. Mid West MLC Shane Love was this week reappointed Nationals WA leader but is no longer the Opposition Leader — a role now held by Perth lord mayor-turned-Churchlands MP Basil Zempilas after the Liberal Party secured seven seats in the Lower House. Kalamunda was the final seat to be called this week, with the Liberals’ slim win avoiding the need for awkward negotiations with the Nationals, which secured six seats. Mr Love said negotiations to share Opposition resources would get under way properly after the Liberals’ partyroom meeting on March 25, after he and Mr Zempilas spoke last weekend. “We were both pretty clear that no matter the result (in Kalamunda) we make sure that we have a good working relationship between himself and myself and between our parties as we head into the new Parliament,” Mr Love said. Losing the Opposition Leader title means Mr Love will cop a $58,000 pay cut, but on Monday he was celebrating the Nationals’ historic wins in Geraldton and Albany. Peter Rundle was re-appointed the party’s deputy leader after a resounding victory in the seat of Roe handed him the State’s biggest margin. He received impromptu applause at a press conference on Monday, when it was pointed out he had received 75.2 per cent of the two-party-preferred vote, just ahead of Premier Roger Cook’s 75.1 per cent in Kwinana. “Hopefully that indicates that I’m doing something right,” he said. Mr Rundle attributed much of the swing against Labor in Roe and Albany to anger over a new South Coast Marine Park and the Albanese Government’s impending ban on live sheep exports. Despite WA Labor’s dominance in the Lower House, the Legislative Council will likely present problems for Mr Cook and his Government, particularly with the Greens likely to have an expanded presence and a slew of minor parties in the mix as well. Getting legislation through the 37-member Upper House will be a much tougher process than it was in the previous term, when Labor had a majority.