Flower farming is just one feather in Green Range’s Rachel North’s hat, who also doubles as a science and AUSLAN teacher at Wellstead Primary School. Speaking at the Women in Farming 2025 conference Ms North shared some of the insights she has gained since joining her husband’s family on the flower farm. North’s Flowers work 220ha over three farms, and grows and sell flowers all year round. Ms North said flower farming is like all other types of farming — that it is “equal parts beauty and hard work”. “When people hear we are flower farmers they imagine us skipping through paddocks of beautiful flowers, not a care in the world,” she said. “Over the years the flowers, the land, and the businesses have taught me lessons that go far beyond the farm. “A day in the life of running North’s Flowers is — organised chaos in the day-to-day running of the farm.” Grown at Green Range in the Great Southern, North’s Flowers native flowers and foliage are a staple sight at Coles and Woolworths. “It’s always great to go on holidays and go — ‘there’s our flowers in Broome, and there’s our flowers in Karratha’,” Ms North said. “We love that, depending on the time of the year, we’ll do anything from 500 up to 4000 bunches for them.” North’s Flowers are sorted and prepared by hand, packaged, and then transported to Albany where the flowers are then sent across WA. “Every week flowers and foliage are picked to order,” Ms North said. “Depending on the size of the orders, all the fresh product is picked and put into fresh water and bunched in the paddock. “The best flowers will go fresh, and then the bunch-grade flowers who are just slightly imperfect will be dried with sulphur, treated, and then put into storage throughout the year.” Ms North said the farm had taught her key lessons including patience, humbleness, adversity, gratitude, and appreciation. “We’ve had to remain very humble and wait for our time to bloom,” she said. “It has been very hard to watch others who had established farms and looked like they had it all worked out — but you need to run your own race and not compare yourself to other people. “It is essential to do what is necessary to be successful and to be humble enough to start at the bottom. “It’s not very glamorous, it’s quite stressful and not as fun as watching a movie montage (of hard work).” Ms North said farming had taught her how to overcome sudden challenges, like a fire nearly burning down sheds, stock greenhouse, their home, and burning more than 5000 trees, reticulation, and fenced pastures. “We are unable to insure our trees, so it was heartbreaking to lose these plants from earlier fire experiences,” she said. “Unfortunately, we know that these plants will not regenerate after the fire, so we have bulldozed, sprayed, and prepared to replant the area. “This has been particularly demoralising as this was only the second season that these plants had started to produce flowers. “We haven’t managed to recoup the costs of planting irrigation as yet.” Ms North said flower farming, and farming as a wider practice, is a continually humbling experience. “Don’t we love it — no matter how well planned or disorganised we are, the land has the final say in farming and in life,” she said. “We’re not the boss, we’re a partner in the process.”