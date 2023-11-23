A war of words has broken out between Paul Papalia and an Eastern States shooters’ union after the WA Police Minister accused the “Queensland gun lobby” of trying to undermine his Government’s controversial firearms reforms.

Mr Papalia made the comments earlier this week, telling media Queensland-based lobbyists had “no interest in public safety in Western Australia”.

“They have a great interest in profits in selling guns to Western Australians,” he said.

“We’re driven by ensuring public safety. The gun lobby is driven by unlimited guns for everyone.”

Shooters Union Queensland president Graham Park fired back, accusing Mr Papalia of being “out of touch with what’s happening in his own backyard”, and dismissing his comments as “silly chest-beating”.

“The simple fact is that more and more people in Western Australia, from farmers to police to suburban mums and dads, are against what the Government is putting forward,” Mr Park said.

“Many of the people objecting do not even have a gun licence — but they do have valid concerns that the Cook Government has become authoritarian and their lawful hobbies, sports or recreational activities could be next on the hit list.”

Mr Park said this was “made incredibly clear” after nearly 13,000 people signed a petition calling on the Cook Government to extend public consultation before introducing the proposed reforms to Parliament early next year.

The petition was tabled in State Parliament on October 15 and called for a two-month extension on the November 14 deadline set for public feedback on key proposed changes to WA’s 50-year-old Firearms Act.

Camera Icon Shooters Union Queensland president Graham Park. Credit: Supplied/Shooters Union Australia / RegionalHUB

The changes were outlined in a consultation paper released less than a month earlier, sparking concerns more time was needed to properly scrutinise the 62-page document.

But Mr Papalia ruled out granting an extension, saying the proposed changes were drafted after more than two years of consultation with stakeholders.

“That petition makes a complete joke out of claims that Western Australians support what the Government is trying to ram through,” Mr Park said.

Among the proposed changes — which would be unprecedented in any State or Territory — are ownership limits including 10 firearms for primary producers and club or competition shooters, and five for recreational shooters.

The proposed reforms have been supported by both WAFarmers and the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA.

But Shooting Industry Foundation of Australia chief executive James Walsh told media this week the changes would ultimately destroy WA’s shooting industry, forcing the closure of gun shops and costing jobs.