Harvest Road’s Dr Scott Strachan has joined the Australian Beef Sustainability Framework’s steering group, bringing his expertise in environmental science and data-driven sustainable strategies. Dr Strachan, head of sustainability and environment at Harvest Road, is one of five recent appointees to the framework’s steering group that sets out sustainability key performance indicators in the beef industry. He was the only WA representative in a group of five new members appointed to the group this month, along with Camm Agricultural Group chief executive Bryce Camm, Paringa Livestock director and co-principal Olivia Lawson, Paraway Pastoral Company natural capital manager Paul McDougall, and Mort & Co sustainability manager Brad Robinson. ABSF’s steering group chair Patrick Hutchinson said each new member brought an invaluable “unique perspective and deep expertise”. “Their diverse backgrounds, from environmental science and natural capital to on-farm operations and industry leadership, reflect the broad scope of sustainability in the beef sector,” he said. “I’d also like to extend our sincere thanks to our outgoing members for their dedication and contributions, particularly Mark Davie for his leadership as chair. “As we look to the future, the ABSF remains committed to transparency, continuous improvement, and ensuring the Australian beef industry remains a global leader in sustainable production.” The five new appointees join steering group chair Patrick Hutchinson, Kari Moffat, Jessica Loughland, Amy Brooks, and Peter Gall. Mr Hutchinson said the sustainable production of beef in a manner that was socially, environmentally, and economically responsible was the core belief of the ABSF. “The industry does this through the care of natural resources, people and the community, the health and welfare of animals, and the drive for continuous improvement,” he said. “The objectives of the steering group members are to continuously strengthen the impact and relevance of the ABSF through material issue examination and robust annual reporting. “They also do this while communicating the Australian beef sustainability credentials on the domestic and global stage, ensuring a science-based objective representation of material topics to the industry.”