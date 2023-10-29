WA’s own heart of the country legend Harvey Dickson turned a dream into a reality creating his own unique Harvey Dickson Rodeo and this year’s event welcomed thousands of fans to his idyllic Boyup Brook property.

Camera Icon Shane Dickson and her father Harvey welcomed a large crowd to the 23rd Harvey Dickson Rodeo at Boyup Brook. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

A record crowd of 5000 people flocked to the annual event that was held on Saturday, October 28, which followed the relatively newer Easter rodeo in April.

Camera Icon WA Rodeo Queen Stef Clinch enters the Rawhide Corral during the Grand Entry for the start of the Harvey Dickson Rodeo. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

The full event rodeo, guided by the Australian Bushmen’s Campdraft and Rodeo Association, was conducted by Double Barrel Entertainment principals Mark and Jo Kestel.

Camera Icon ABCRA Rodeo Queen of Australia Jess Hicks, of Grafton, NSW, brought the pageantry of rodeo to Boyup Brook with her participation in the Grand Entry at the Harvey Dickson Rodeo. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

It attracted more than 250 competitors from all around WA as well as many from the eastern states including ABCRA Australian Rodeo Queen Jess Hicks.

Mr Kestel said rodeo was more than just a competitive sport.

“It’s much more than just winning, it evokes community spirit for all involved,” he said.

“Rodeo provides an avenue for young men and women to channel their energy and focus into a positive event.

“If you have the guts to get on a bull or bronc, and buck out of a chute, then you have the courage to do almost anything you can dream of — we aim to keep Harvey’s dream alive.”

In the true spirit of rodeo, dating back to the Spanish ranchers who practised cattle wrangling and bullfighting back to the 16th century which grew into the very popular US competitions, the new age of rodeo was certainly alive and well at Boyup Brook.

The crowd was treated to some of the best performances from a range of roping, barrel racing and rough stock competitors with some cowboys and cowgirls leading the national standings.

Muchea cowboy Jack Collins, who leads the prize money list in the bull ride standings and was placed fourth in the saddle bronc, had an opportunity to move up the ladder board at Boyup Brook — but was handed a technical disqualification for his ride on bucking horse Benson and was unable to cover his draw on open bull Jaw Breaker.

What Collins achieved was one of the best saddle bronc rides of the day that brought appreciation of cheers from the crowd — the event was won by Cody Brennan, who rode bucking horse Rags to Riches for a 66-point score.

Mr Kestel said Collins saddle bronc ride was “as good as you will see anywhere in Australia”.

Also looking for some top placings was Bindoon cowboy Wade McCarthy, who was ranked third in the All Round Cowboy standings, but he too encountered a few difficult rides and roping events.

Camera Icon NSW cowboy Derryn Bonisch hanged five on bucking bull Just Plain Dirty to win the Open Bull title on 75 points. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

It was NSW cowboy Derryn Bonisch that was best in the Open Bull event with the judges scoring his success with a 75-point ride with his fellow competitor Flynn McCullough taking second place with a 69-point ride.

Camera Icon South African cowboy Brandon Van Zyl was equal first in the Bareback competition riding bucking horse Whiskey Bent. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

The Bareback event had equal point winners with WA cowboys Luke Metcalf and Brandon Van Zyl both scoring 73-point rides.

Those WA competitors that will move up in national standings included Bindoon cowgirl Amanda Oversby, who was ranked third for All Round Cowgirl title and sixth in the Steer Undecorating.

Camera Icon Bindoon cowgirl Amanda Oversby, riding her horse Fluer, won the Ladies Steer Undecorating event throwing a successful lasso around a calf. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

She won both the Undecorating and the Steer Breakaway event at Boyup Brook riding her horse Fluer in a time of 1.495 and 2.12 seconds respectively.

She was up against a flood of top ranked NSW cowgirls who regularly attend the major WA rodeos to assure their top-place standings.

Camera Icon NSW cowgirls who competed at Boyup Brook included Hayley Thomas of Orange, Stacey Schultz of Hunter Valley, Emma Thompso, of Coonabarabran, and Aneeka Ronchi of Tamworth. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Among the eastern states’ competitors was lead ranking All Round Cowgirl Emma Thompson of NSW, who managed fifth place in the Ladies Barrel Race on borrowed horse Sunny.

Camera Icon Gingin cowgirl Tenika McCarthy, riding her horse Kalvale Isle O Colonel Cat, won the Ladies Barrel Race in a time of 17.98 seconds. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Gingin cowgirl Tenika McCarthy, who was ranked ninth nationally in the Ladies Barrel Race, will move up the leader board with her win at Boyup Brook, riding her horse Kalvale Isle O Colonel Cat in a time of 17.98 seconds.

Darling Downs cowboy Mark Maxwell will also hold his first-place standings for his header performance in the Team Roping event after being assisted by team partner and healer Duane Fuller — the pair winning in a time of 8.5 seconds.

WA’s junior competitors are also making headway in the national standings, and it was 12-year-old Riley Watts, of Pumphreys Bridge, who shared the win in the 11 to under 14 Junior Steer Ride on equal points with Luke Jeffrey.

Riley was in a shared second place position on the national standings for this event with his rival, Gingin cowboy Coby McCarthy, 12, who placed fourth at Boyup Brook.

Coby recently returned from the US where he competed in the World Championship Miniature Bullriding Finals and placing seventh against the best in the world.

Riley’s sister, 16-year-old Dakota Watts was leading the All Round Junior Cowgirl title going into the Boyup Brook competition in which she shared the win in the 14 to Under 18 Juvenile Steer Ride with Phillip Wiehl.

Dakota dreams of being the first female to “make it big” in rodeo.

Mr Kestel said the rodeo had a very “positive vibe” from both the competitors and the fans.

“It assured we will keep Harvey Dickson’s dream alive for the good of the community spirit,” he said.