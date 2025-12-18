Hear from the editor: 140 years of the Countryman newspaper

This month, as Countryman celebrates its 140th anniversary, I find myself reflecting on not only the history of this remarkable newspaper but also on my personal journey as part of its story. When I started as the grain writer at the Countryman in 2017, after four years working as a reporter in the Kimberley, I had no idea just how much this role would shape me, as a journalist and as a person. The paper’s history stretches back to the launch of The Western Mail on December 19, 1885 — 105 years before I was born in December 1990. It was rebranded as the Countryman in 1955 — coincidentally the same year my dear mother Colleen was born. The newspaper was created to serve the needs of rural Western Australia. In those early days, it was a lifeline for farmers, pastoralists, and settlers who were often isolated from the rest of the State. Fast forward 140 years, and Countryman is still serving that same vital purpose — connecting rural WA with the news, stories, and insights that matter most. As I reflect on this milestone, I’m humbled by how far Countryman has come. From its origins as a weekly publication in a time before easy communication, to its modern role as a leading voice for regional communities, the paper has always been more than just a news source — it’s been a part of the fabric of life in rural WA. Whether through chronicling the agricultural boom or telling the personal stories of farmers, families, and community members, Countryman has become a trusted source for people living in some of the most remote areas of the State. This anniversary marks not only a celebration of the paper’s history but also a reflection of the incredible resilience of the communities it serves. For 140 years, Countryman has weathered every challenge alongside rural WA. Through periods of drought, flood, and hardship, the paper has remained a constant, offering stories of hope, resilience, and community spirit. It’s a testament to the enduring bond between the newspaper and the people of regional WA — a bond that has stood the test of time. When I reflect on my own journey with Countryman, I’m struck by how much I’ve learnt in the past few years. I came to this job as someone with limited knowledge of broadacre farming, but over time I’ve come to appreciate the challenges farmers face every day, from unpredictable weather to global market pressures. What started as a steep learning curve quickly became a passionate career, and I’ve been lucky enough to see the incredible impact of agriculture and farming on the lives of so many people. More than just the agricultural stories, I’ve been fortunate to report on the lives of people who make up the vibrant communities across WA’s rural and regional areas. From farmers who take the time to explain their crops to me over the phone, to the families who’ve welcomed me into their homes for stories, the warmth and openness of rural WA never cease to amaze me. Now, as Countryman celebrates its 140th year, I also think about my own personal journey with the paper. Returning from maternity leave this year, I was reminded how important Countryman has been, not just to rural communities but also to me. It truly is such a wonderful way to connect with our agricultural community. As I look ahead to the future, I am excited for what’s next for Countryman — and for the next chapter of my own journey as editor. This anniversary isn’t just a moment to look back at all that has been achieved, but also to look forward to the many stories still waiting to be told. Rural WA continues to evolve, with new challenges and opportunities arising every day, and it’s our job to keep telling those stories. As we mark this incredible milestone of 140 years, I’m proud to be part of the Countryman legacy. For generations, this paper has been there to inform, connect, and amplify the voices of rural WA, and I’m excited to be part of its future. Here’s to the next 140 years — to the stories we’ll tell, the people we’ll meet, and the communities we’ll continue to serve.