The inaugural Honey in the Valley two-day festival at the Swan Valley Settlers Market will be a hive of sweet delights and bee-autiful activities from May 11-12. This festival kicks off WA’s Honey Month, with many activities taking place throughout May before a grand finale at the Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day on May 26. Swan Valley Settlers Market general manager Roger Page said the festival would be a “buzzing good time” and “a celebration of honey, bees, and all the associated businesses”. “We welcome this industry to our historical market venue with free admission to the public and plenty of car parking bays that accommodates up to 6000 people at our annual festivals throughout the year,” he said. “This new addition aims to add more diversity to our program, as well as offer visitors an education into the WA honeybee industry.” Honeybee information sessions led by various industry experts will be held throughout the day. Honey in the Valley co-ordinator Ronnie Rowe said the honey festival would provide speciality stalls where people could “indulge their tastebuds” with a variety of honey and related products, ensuring a “sweet treat”. “There will be bee-friendly plants at the garden centre — a must if people want to create a haven for our buzzing buddies in their own backyard,” she said. “The festival will offer an activity corner for children, including face painting to add a touch of whimsy to their day.” The Honey in the Valley festival is part of WA’s Honey Month that aims to promote Australian honeybees and their products to a broader public. Honey Month was founded by beekeepers Leilani Leyland and Kim Phillips in 2012 to develop an interest in beekeeping by the younger generation, as well as to educate the public to support WA honey and beekeepers. They say it is imperative that the community appreciate and understand the importance of bees in Australia as master pollinators and how they play a role in food diversity. Honey Month strives to encourage the community to know their beekeepers and meet the people who grow their food. To find out more, visit swanvalley.com.au/products/honey-in-the-valley-at-swan-settlers-market or bicwa.com.au/honey-month. WORKSHOP PROGRAM APRIL 11 9.30am: Tools and equipment — Ian Beeson 10.30am: Kids and bees — Gary Richards 11.30am: Pollinator-attracting gardens — Gary Richards 12.30pm: Biosecurity — Eloise Hinson 1.30pm: Beekeeping for all abililties — Bev Lee 2.30pm: Honeybees and the bee whisperer — Dan Dowsett APRIL 12 9.30am: Tools and equipment — Ian Beeson 10.30am: Trials of beginning beekeeping — Katy Hazelwood 11.30pm: Beekeeping — Bev Lee 12.30pm: Bee-friendly plants — Natalie Valance 1.30pm: Why are bees disappearing? — Damien Greco