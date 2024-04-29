The month of May is buzzing to be a sweet favourite for WA’s honeybee industry, with six chefs preparing for the inaugural Honey Bake Off competition to be held in the Swan Valley. The May 10 event will be hosted by The Abbey at Chester’s owners Tony and Simone Schelfhout and co-ordinated by The Bees2Honey Festival committee secretary Ronnie Rowe. It will have honey-themed dessert and savoury dishes judged by a select panel overseen by Mundaring-based Cafe Mojo owner and chef Jo Colijn Dew. She said the excitement was building, with the talented young chefs looking to bring out some new cooking trends using honey. “Honey may no longer be considered an old-fashioned flavour,” she said. The Honey Bake Off is part of WA’s Honey Month — aimed at promoting Australian honeybees, with many activities taking place in May before a grand finale wrap-up at the Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day on May 26. The Abbey’s head chef Matthew Spear, who was recruited into celebrity chef Jamie Oliver’s Italian restaurant franchise, has created one of the three dessert entries, using a delicious splash of honey. His pana cotta topped with fresh honeycomb and combined with pistachio gelato and a brown sugar and cinnamon crumble, has been described as “to die for — fresh and light”. Mr Spear did his apprenticeship at his parents’ Ian and Jennifer Spear’s Nicolas Ristorante in Bunbury — a multiple gold medal-winning venue. “My wife, Jenifry Spear is my biggest critic, keeping me well-grounded on using local and fresh produce,” he said. “I source pure honey without preservatives — noted by its dark colour and natural taste. “Honey is my go-to for marinades and brines.” The 31-year-old said his first competitive dish had a great balance of flavours and would “tastefully” represent the honey industry and the food he put up at The Abbey. “We serve comfort and wholesome food with families in mind, using local produce and a variety of dishes to cater to every appetite, whether it’s a steak sandwich, beautiful snapper or vegan pasta,” he said. The Abbey’s inaugural Bake Off is open for restaurant bookings, with early bookings recommended, at the-abbey.com.au. To find out more about Honey Month, visit bicwa.com.au/honey-month or facebook.com/bees2honeyfestival.