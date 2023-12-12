Farmers in the Shires of Chapman Valley and Northampton have narrowly averted catastrophe after an intense bushfire ripped through farmland and came within metres of homes north of Geraldton. The blaze started on Sunday morning and was at an emergency level for more than 24 hours before being downgraded to watch and act just after 3.30pm on Monday. While there was no reported infrastructure damage, the blaze — which affected the communities of Howatharra, Oakajee, White Peak and Bowes — destroyed pipes and fences on at least one farm. Howatharra farmer Trevor Royce also lost “seven or eight” sheep, but said the damage could have been much worse. “We were very lucky. We got a couple of mobs of sheep out of the way of the front of it,” he told Countryman. “It was basically only our farm that was burned. Out of the whole lot, there might have been 100 or 200 acres (of farmland) that wasn’t in our place.” A Shire of Chapman Valley Councillor and longtime member of the Howatharra Bush Fire Brigade, Mr Royce farms over a total area of about 13,000ha. With most WA grain growers expected to wrap up their cropping programs by Christmas, he was fortunate to be among those who had already finished harvest. “There were no standing crops (burnt); it was all stubble,” he said. “There’s about 30ha of perennials that got burnt, but I presume they’ll come back. “It means we’re going to be short of feed, because there was about 30 or 40 acres (16ha) of heavy serradella pasture and another 20 acres (8ha) of serradella and oat stubble. “I’d only just put sheep on it the other day, and we lost more than half of that, which was pretty remarkable.” About 150 career and volunteer firefighters were called in at the height of the blaze, with Mr Royce describing the conditions as “terrible”. “I’ve been fighting fires for many years, and I’ve never had a fire like this where you just couldn’t put it out in the open country, let alone in the bush,” he said. “It was just jumping ahead of us all the time; we’d put a break in front of it and it’d just go straight over it. “One of the biggest things is going to be cleaning up all the grader tracks, because we had about three or four graders here and there’s miles of tracks across the paddocks.” But Mr Royce said the “biggest hassle” would be dealing with sand drift in the fire’s aftermath. “There’s one particular spot that’s a big sand blow — very exposed — and it took me 20 years to get it covered,” he said. “It had been covered for the last 10 or 15 years, and it’s as bare as your backside now.” A cause for the fire which burnt through more than 1000 hectares has not yet been determined, but the Department of Fire and Emergency Services said there were no indications of suspicious activity. Inside the fire zone on Monday afternoon, Howatharra resident Dean Williams recalled the terror as the fire rolled ever closer to his home, where he lives with his wife, children and pets. They evacuated at 11.30am, three hours before the fire was declared an emergency. “We nearly lost everything. We nearly lost our home — it’s hard to put into words how it feels. I’m shaken up,” Mr Williams said. DFES incident officer Ian Comben said weather conditions on Monday worked in favour of firefighters as wind dropped off, giving them time to contain the blaze. The incident had been downgraded to a bushfire advice when Countryman went to print on Tuesday. More than 100 homes and businesses’ power supply was been affected by the bushfire, which also prompted the temporary closure of parts of North West Coastal Highway. Western Power was called in on Monday to restore about damaged 19 power poles.