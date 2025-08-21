Hundreds of women in WA’s farming and agriculture industry flocked to the sold out Women in Farming 2025 event to learn, trade experiences and network. The annual event was held at Albany’s Retravision Stadium on August 20, and was kicked off with a meet and greet event at Great Southern Grammar on August 19. Over 200 conference attendees learnt about their on-farm and business legal obligations from Phil Brunner and Matilda Lloyd from Bailiwick Legal. Flower farmer Rachel North shared her experience after entering her husband’s flower farming business, North’s Flowers, in Green Range in the Great Southern, and 10 vital lessons she had learnt. The audience received a rundown of wealth management practices from Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management Albany branch manager Robert Maroni. Grower Group Alliance innovation manager Jo Wisdom gave an insight on the organisations’ Drought Hub Resilience program which is set to receive $519.1 million over the next eight years.