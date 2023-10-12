When Michelle Garlick followed her heart and moved to Newdegate, she probably thought years of experience in the fashion industry would be irrelevant.

But despite the distance from any bustling metropolis where fashionistas reside, she now uses her city-born skills to benefit the community she lives in.

Michelle married Hayden Garlick 3½ years ago and moved from Perth to a 5000ha family farm and a life revolving around sheep, cropping and hay production.

She left behind a career in fashion — one arrived at after working in retail during her university years, studying nutrition.

“It is really hard to get a role in nutrition, so I ended up working with Coco & Lola, which has three boutiques across Australia,” Michelle said.

Her role involved co-ordination between brands and boutiques, and she developed skills which have proved valuable in Newdegate.

When Michelle first arrived, she worked at Newdegate Grocer and Cafe, and the Newdegate Community Resource Centre.

The jobs helped develop friendships and to become a part of the community.

“They also meant chats over coffee with Newdegate Machinery Field Days committee member and fashion parade organiser Fanny McDonald,” Michelle said.

Before long she found herself serving something of a fashion parade apprenticeship, working alongside Fanny.

Two years later in 2023 Michelle was the Newdegate Machinery Fields Days’ Dyson Jones Fashion Parade co-ordinator.

The parade is a Field Days feature event, with the focus firmly on showcasing regional fashion and, as one would expect in a wool-producing area, wool.

With a seat on the organising committee of a major event, and a pivotal role to play, Michelle accepted multiple challenges as she came to terms with another important job: parenting.

The couple’s young daughter Elizabeth was only five weeks old at the time of the 2022 Field Days, making the event a true baptism of fire.

But the show must go on, even with a baby to care for, and Michelle said family support enabled her to get the job done.

Presented in collaboration with Vibe Entertainment, the fashion parade is more than just models on a catwalk.

“There are dances between fashions going out,” Michelle said.

“And the parades showcase rural and regional brands and outlets, along with wool.”

Dyson Jones is a major player in the wool industry, so the natural fibre is under the spotlight.

“We also have a relationship with (Australian Wool Innovation) which enables us to include products with their brand.” Michelle said.

In 2023 the Field Days’ theme was Recycling, and this was carried through to the parade, with the emphasis on sustainable fashion, investment pieces that would reduce the amount of clothing ending up as waste, and environmentally friendly production practices.

“We included products that were sourced and created in a way that was better for the environment, with a low-impact footprint,” Michelle said.

Michelle sees a bright future for regional places like Newdegate, and her vision for the Field Days and the fashion parade is simply to keep doing what has been done so well.

“The Field Days provide a real boost for fashion businesses that are involved, with those who have on-site outlets doing really well over the two days,” Michelle said.

“People are really supportive of those who are willing to come out here.”

That is an observation she has also made outside of the Field Days grounds.

“This is an amazing community. It is so friendly: if you are willing to get out and about, they are more than welcoming,” Michelle said.

She said friendships were not restricted to peer groups but encompassed all ages.

“It is a good place to live,” Michelle said.

“Everyone from every walk of life is willing to accept you. They are down for a conversation and understand where you might be coming from . . . and are tolerant of different views.”

And even though she is still not formally employed in the field of nutrition, paddocks around Newdegate have provided an outlet for her knowledge as she prepares food for her family and on-farm employees.

“We use organic practices on our seasonal vegies and fruit,” Michelle said.

“I try to buy better quality products and use whole ingredients in all recipes I use so that I know I am feeding people the best food I can.”