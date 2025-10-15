International Day of Rural Women: Caitlyn Burling

Kulin-born and raised Caitlyn Burling has the Wheatbelt, and farming, in her blood. As a grower group communications officer living in Corrigin, she often visits her family farm in Kulin with her four children — ensuring her personal and professional life are immersed within the agriculture industry. “I think it’s just the best way of life in the country, and especially on the farm as well,” Ms Burling said. “We’re not farming currently but I still love to be able to take my kids over there and have that connection to the farm.” After a long career as an agricultural journalist, Ms Burling has made the move to communications in recent years, starting as a communications officer with the Corrigin Farm Improvement Group in January 2023. Contributing to newsletters, social media and events, Ms Burling plays an integral part in communicating and supporting growers in the Corrigin, Bruce Rock, Narembeen, Kondinin, and Kulin areas. “The rest of the team handle all the trials side of things and all the nitty-gritty — it’s my job to communicate that to our local growers,” she said. “We do a lot of liaising with our growers to make sure that we’re relevant to what’s going on in the local area.” While working as a journalist she discovered she was more of a storyteller than a hard-hitting reporter — and taking over a magazine cemented that discovery for her. “I was on a livestock journey there for a while, but I also took over Ripe Magazine and that was probably where I started to really love my job . . . it was an opportunity to showcase things that were a bit something outside of actual farming,” Ms Burling said. “There were so many rural women doing incredible things that hadn’t really been done before, and all these beautiful businesses and ideas and events that were popping up — I loved being able to showcase that and tell their stories.” After having two sets of twins, she decided to move to communications to lessen the juggle between her professional and personal lives. She jumped at the job opportunity at C-FIG and the chance to help farmers improve their farming businesses. “It’s the people that make the role,” Ms Burling said. “We’ve got some awesome farmers around here, and some really clever ones as well, wanting to try different things and see how far they can push things. “That’s probably my favourite thing, just liaising with the farmers — I’m a real people person.” She said she had always had a passion for promoting rural women and “lifting them up”, highlighting their accomplishments and providing a platform. “There’s so much more to agriculture than just farming, especially out in rural communities there’s people doing so many amazing things that also tie into living where we live,” Ms Burling said. “I was really, really passionate especially about women doing amazing things out here and trying to give them a bit more of a platform to be seen with their business.” Imparting a piece of advice for other women in agriculture, Ms Burling said to be confident in “what you’re doing and what you know”. “I think the days are gone now where we women sort of get written off that they don’t know what they’re talking about in ag — there’s a lot more female professionals within the agriculture industry,” she said. “It’s such an awesome industry to be part of, and it’s so important and so underrated by the rest of society in some ways. “We’re very quick to not give ourselves enough credit for what we actually can achieve and what we can produce.”