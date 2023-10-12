For Kelly Gorter, the joy of riding a horse around stock while immersed in open spaces is just one benefit of working on a farm and in the regions. Having enjoyed life on her family’s farm at Mobrup, Kelly pursued a Bachelor of Animal Science through studies at Murdoch University and the University of New England. Honours study and a major in Livestock Production reinforced skills she acquired growing up on the land and around animals, and for three years after graduation she worked on a farm in WA caring for Dohne sheep. Then she spent a stint off-farm, working in research and development with the Albany grower group Stirlings to Coast Farmers. While Kelly enjoyed the work this position involved, she missed being on the land full-time, and since August 2022 she has been managing Merino sheep on a property near Katanning. She recently wrapped up her highly-successful business KG Livestock Services — an advisory business to help livestock producers with the transition to electronic tags — to focus on full time work. Running a business as a female was no barrier, she said, with plenty of support from male and female farmers alike. With a self-replacing flock of 5500 Merino ewes in her care, she spends her days working with others to do what livestock managers do, including repairs and maintenance. When asked why she has returned to nuts-and-bolts farm work, she was quick to respond. “Because I love it: the country air, the open spaces. It makes my heart sing,” Kelly said. But her love of the nitty-gritty of rural life does not mean she is not capable of adapting to other environments or challenges, and she has taken on roles which take her off-farm in a quest to encourage others to embrace life in agriculture. She has been the Wagin Woolorama rural ambassador and the 2021 WA rural ambassador — roles which led to her involvement with WA Next Generation, a group also known as NextGen WA. The group advise to the Royal Agricultural Society of WA and encourage young adults aged 18-35 o get involved in their local show. It also helps to support the WA qualification of the Young Farmers Challenge throughout the State and the State final at the Perth Royal Show each year. “The RASWA is supportive of youth programs, and (RASWA vice-president) Anne Stroud was particularly supportive of this,” Kelly said. She said while regional communities tended to pull together to support their local agricultural shows, this initiative aimed to increase the involvement of younger people, the next generation in rural and regional areas. “While there are always plenty of groups getting involved, putting up signs or marquees, and people seem to come out of the woodwork to support their show, we are trying to shine the spotlight on young people,” Kelly said. As someone who is making a life and career in agriculture, Kelly said the disadvantages of living in the regions were perhaps “in the eye of the beholder”. “Some may see the distance from Perth as a disadvantage, but I don’t see that,” Kelly said. “Sure, Perth is a central hub, but you don’t have to be up there all of the time.” She said regional places could provide most of life’s necessities, though trips to larger centres may be necessary to access any kind of specialist support. “Every regional town is different,” Kelly said. “You just have to find your people.” Kelly said she particularly appreciated the community spirit that was a feature of regional and rural communities. “It moves me to see how country people jump in and help each other,” Kelly said. “They are happy to give up their time to help, whether it is at a community shearing event to help if someone is ill, or a community cropping event.” She said it was a wonderful time to be a woman in agriculture. “Especially on-farm, I think that sales representatives have learned not to ask where the farmer is, and not expect a man to be filling that role,” Kelly said. She said all farmers now had access to off-farm expertise. “I am really happy with the role I play on-farm,” Kelly said. “I have great support and have access to people who are happy for me to call and ask for advice whenever I am not sure of anything. “I am in a good spot, and having a good life.” Kelly is not just revelling in her own “good life”, but encourages others to embrace it too. “With tools to help with tasks that may have been difficult in earlier farming years, we are now more than capable of doing everything,” she said. “Any daughter should now be welcome on-farm or in a country town.”