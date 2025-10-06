Australia’s incredible pastoralists and the rangelands they operate on will be recognised in a year-long celebration next year that supports and advocates for sustainable land and farming practices. The International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists aims to raise awareness and advocate for the value of the health and sustainability of rangelands and pastoralism — and the advocacy of building further capacity in the responsible investment in the pastoral livestock industry. The United Nations declared 2026 as the international year in 2022 to highlight the vital role of healthy rangelands globally. Challa Station owner operator and IYRP committee chair Debbie Dowden said the year-long celebration was not limited to pastoralists and those who live in rangelands, but extended to people who live in, work on, and love the rangelands. She said the launch at the show reflected the contributions and practices of WA pastoralists towards sustainable land management, biodiversity, and rural communities — locally and globally. “The International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists is an opportunity to showcase our world-leading expertise in managing vast and remote landscapes, protecting ecological values, and supporting vibrant regional livelihoods,” Ms Dowden said. “This launch marks the start of a year that will celebrate and elevate the people, knowledge, and landscapes at the heart of our nation’s rangelands. “I’ve been talking to a lot of pastoralists around the world, and the one theme that’s coming out that everybody wants us to do is to protect the environment and to be able to regenerate the rangelands, care for the environment, protect our biodiversity, and protect the asset that we have that covers more than half of the Earth’s surface.” Ms Dowden hopes the launch inspires grassroots events around the country for easy accessibility for pastoralists, rather than a single, large event they may struggle to attend. More than 85 per cent of WA’s landmass consists of rangelands and stretches about 2.2 million square kilometres across the Kimberley, Pilbara, Gascoyne, Murchison, Goldfields, and the Nullabor — an area larger than the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy combined. WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis said the annual event was a “once in a generation” opportunity to spotlight the role of rangelands and the people who care for them across the world. “These vast landscapes matter deeply to us here in WA, and are home to 431 pastoral stations, many of them family-run businesses which have been stewarding these lands,” she said. “Pastoralism remains at the heart of many communities, but these lands also underpin mining and resources, tourism and outback experiences, renewable energy projects, carbon farming and conservation initiatives — and above all they hold deep cultural and spiritual importance for Aboriginal people, whose connection to country has spanned tens of thousands of years.” Ms Jarvis said WA provided a key contribution to national and global food security, while also demonstrating sustainable practices. “WA pastoralists contribute to food security, both here and overseas, and play a vital role in providing an affordable source of protein to our near neighbours, and compete in the global red meat market,” she said. “WA pastoralists are proof that sustainable farming systems and native species can coexist in landscapes that are rich in heritage and biodiversity.”