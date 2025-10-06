Rosa Brook’s Phoebe Armstrong is forging her future — trying her hand at exhibiting cattle and sheep handling, with plans to travel and explore what agriculture has to offer. The 17-year-old has been raised in WA’s South West on her father’s sheep and poultry farm, helping out among the animals. A self-professed animal lover, Phoebe said she could not imagine not working with animals in her career path. In Year 11 and studying a mixture of ATAR and VET subjects, she plans to travel around Australia — and the world — after completing high school, working in a variety of agricultural operations to get a broad range of experience. “I want to go travelling — working and travelling up north — and I want to work on some stations and maybe go to Canada and work on some ranches,” she said. Exhibiting two steers at the Led Steer and Heifer auction at the 2025 Perth Royal Show, Phoebe walked away with a cool $5300. It was her third time exhibiting at the Perth Royal Show — previously participating in 2023 and 2024. The 17-year-old was at the top of the class at the Young Sheep Handlers Expo in July, where she was presented with the award of excellence for accumulating the most points in knowledge quizzes, and the sheep handling and judging competitions. “I love the animals, what would I do without them?” Phoebe said. “I would be so bored. “They’re interesting, they work differently, and they have their own personalities.”