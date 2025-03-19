“Small Communities, Big Opportunities” will be both the theme and a major talking point when parents of some of the most geographically-isolated children in the State come together in Perth for an annual conference. The Isolated Children’s Parents Association will hold its 53rd annual state conference at the Swan River Hotel in Ascot on Friday, March 28. Each year, the event gives members the opportunity to meet in person to share their stories and concerns, receive support and advice, and celebrate the success of the organisation. Members from its 12 State branches are expected to attend the event, with representatives from the Kimberley to the Esperance region. ICPA WA president Jane Cunningham said the conference provided opportunity for members to set the advocacy agenda and ensure the issues affecting their child, school, or community were at the forefront of the organisation’s work. “It’s an important opportunity to connect with other rural parents and caregivers from around the State and have access to the important decision-makers and delegates who can affect their child’s education,” Ms Cunningham said. This year’s event will be hosted by the Goldfields Eyre Branch, with a full day of presentations, a panel discussion and a post-conference function for attendees to look forward to. This year’s keynote speaker is Professor Andrew Whitehouse, a world-leading autism researcher and the Director of CliniKids at the Telethon Kids Institute. Alex Jenkins, the Director of the WA Data Science Innovation Hub, who has an extensive background in AI and focuses on leveraging A1 to enhance education, will also address the conference. A telecommunications panel will be held at this year’s conference with Telstra, nbn, and the Regional Tech hub answering questions on everything affecting telecommunications in the regions. The event will kick off in the afternoon of March 27, with one representative from each branch invited to attend a pre-conference meeting to raise key issues and highlight priorities directly with the ICPA’s state council. Members will gather for a sundowner that evening, before official proceedings start at 8.30am. The organisation’s state council could be in for a shake up with four positions up for grabs including vice president, secretary, WA lones officer and a state councillor position. The ICPA is a voluntary, non-profit, apolitical parent body was established in 1917 and represents more than 2500 families and individual members. It aims to ensure geographically isolated children’s needs and aspirations are not disadvantaged because of where they live.