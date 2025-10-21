John Hassell has pledged his support for National Farmers’ Federation’s new president Hamish McIntyre, labelling it a “fantastic” appointment despite missing out on the top spot in a competitive four-way race. Mr Hassell was the only WA candidate to put his hand up for the president’s position at NFF’s annual general meeting last week, hoping to step up from the vice-president role he had held for the past two years. The former WAFarmers president, who departed that role in March, has been on the NFF board since October 2023 and said he felt he had the drive, skills and attributes to take the board and organisation forward. “I put my hand up because I felt we needed to move in a different direction to where we have been going,” he said. “We need to make more of a stand on some things . . . and bring our membership together. “I would have loved to have represented WA . . . and have the commitment to represent all of our members across Australia.” The NFF has not had a WA president since its Harvey dairy farmer Sir Donald Eckersley took on the inaugural role in 1979 to 1981. Mr Hassell’s term will run until October next year, but said while he would continue to give the board his all for the next 12 months, he was still deciding whether to stand again. Mr McIntyre — a cotton grower based in Queensland — was appointed to the role after a membership vote, after facing competition from Mr Hassell, Queensland beef farmer Georgie Somerset and New South Wales dairy farmer Malcolm Holm. Two vacant positions on the board were filled by Australian Dairy Farmers president Ben Bennett, who is based in Victoria, and Ricegrowers’ Association of Australia president Peter Herrmann, who is based in NSW. They replaced NSW mixed farmer Lisa Minogue and David Connolly, who is the general manager at Tipperary Group of Stations in the Northern Territory. Mr McIntyre replaced David Jochinke as president, after he served his maximum allowable 12-year term on the board. Mr Jochinke was elected to the presidency in October 2023, ahead of Ms Somerset, and WA farmer Tony York, after previously serving as vice-president to NFF’s first female president Fiona Simson since 2017. Mr McIntyre operates a mixed-farming business in south-west Queensland, running a family-owned cotton, cropping and livestock operation with his wife, Mary, and three sons. He first joined the board in October 2022, and has also served as the Cotton Australia chair and as a director on the Australian Wagyu Association and Agsafe boards. “I am honoured to be elected as the NFF president. I look forward to working with our members to advance Australian agriculture. My priority will be making sure farmers are front and centre in policy discussions in Canberra,” Mr McIntyre said. Mr McIntyre paid tribute Mr Jochinke, was the first Victorian Farmers’ Federation organisation president to also serve as NFF president. His appointment comes after a challenging few years for NFF, with the organisation’s chief executive Troy Williams resigning just four months into the role in July and well-known agricultural leader Su McCluskey stepping in as interim CEO. Countryman understands NFF plans to start the recruitment process as early as next week. The Victorian and NSW farmer organisations plan to resign from the organisation and Ausveg opted not to renew its membership of the NFF Horticulture Council late last year. The new board will be effective after NFF members’ council on October 24.