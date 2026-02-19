Junior rodeo champions shine bright on awards night

Junior rodeo stars claimed top bragging rights at the 2025 ‘Boots and Bling’ Awards Night, setting up an exciting future for the sport for both boys and girls. Setting the example in a hat and boots was the 2025 title holder for All Round Junior Cowboy Hunter Ross, 14, of Boddington, and last year’s title holder for All Round Junior Cowgirl Aja Tito, 15, of Karratha. Aja was also named 2025 Australian All Round Junior Cowgirl. The pair were chuffed about receiving their silver belt buckles, the hardware any rodeo or campdraft champion loves to adorn with pride. The Australian Bushmen’s Campdraft and Rodeo Association WA Zone shindig was held at the Burswood by the Swan venue last Friday that attracted a crowd of 180 with more than 75 awards handed out. Hunter and Aja are forging the lead in WA’s strong junior rodeo circuit both aiming for gaining experience as they mature into the open competitors league, where legends are made. ABCRA WA Zone president Scott Keilar said WA had about 1100 competitors in both campdrafting and rodeo, a tell-tale sign of new future stars in the making. Full story in next week’s Countryman.