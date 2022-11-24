One of the State’s biggest livestock transporters has slammed the state of one of WA’s major gravel roads, saying corrugations are putting drivers at risk of having “catastrophic failures” in remote areas.

And they will pursue legal action if it does.

In a letter to the Halls Creek Shire, Mitchell’s Livestock Transport chief executive John Mitchell said the conditions of the Tanami Road were “alarmingly dangerous and extremely rough”.

The 1035km dirt road connects Halls Creek and Alice Springs, with pastoral stations, mines and communities dotted throughout.

The Federal Government has committed $400M to seal it by 2030, but until then, truckers fear it will continue to deteriorate.

Mr Mitchell is still counting the cost of a recent trip carting cattle from a station 150km down the dirt road from Halls Creek.

“We did 20 loads of cattle — 3200 cattle — over five days with four trucks,” he said.

“I’ve estimated that every kilometre is like 300km in terms of wear and tear.

“It was 1500km per truck over the five days, which is the equivalent to 450,000km of wear and tear.”

He flew out two of his mechanics to Halls Creek just to make sure his team — and the stock — were safe.

“We can’t roll along at 0/km with livestock on, it’s just wrong, we’ve got to maintain some sort of momentum,” Mr Mitchell said.

“So we’re probably going to do more damage because the type of freight and the type of trailer.

“Each night they were coming in, there was welding to be done. There were repairs, tyres on the side of the road, things breaking.”

He said those five trips were the equivalent of nearly three years of driving, not only for the trucks, but for the drivers.

“We’ve measured it and tracked it back to about a month’s work — it’s the equivalent of driving around Australia,” Mr Mitchell said.

“The mental and physical toll on drivers is too much. It’s not sustainable. In our case, we got a group of drivers to do the job, and across the group there were scars.”

The trip cost the company — which carts more than 500,000 cattle across 1500 locations — an extra $30,000 in repairs.

Camera Icon Mitchell's Transport chief executive John Mitchell with mechanic Blake Mills. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / Countryman

Frustrated and angry, Mr Mitchell did not mince his words his email to the shire, saying the Waroona-based company would be holding the shire responsible for “any further damage or bodily injury incurred from a catastrophic event that involves our equipment and employees”.

He called it “one of the most hazardous and rough tracks we have encountered”.

“The catastrophic failures are very possible,” Mr Mitchell said.

“And the human costs — if things fall off, someone’s got to get out and fix it. And it’s already on a drive that’s going to take way longer than what it should.

“Why do we have to go to this level to make a point?”

Shire of Halls Creek chief executive Phillip Cassell hit back at claims the road was poorly maintained, saying shire staff both “proactively and reactively” maintained the road and drove it weekly.

He said a “major crew” were out working on the road and would continue to do so until Christmas or the weather stopped them.

The civil engineer hailing from Queensland said it was unfair so much heat was falling on the shire, which had been lobbying to get the road sealed for decades.

He is also trying to get it reclassified as a national highway.

“Show me anywhere else in Australia, where a shire owns a major highway that normally would be classified as a state or federal road,” Mr Cassell said.

“Our shire is twice the size of Tasmania and we’re a small regional council trying to do the best we can with what we’ve got.

“We’ve got 2000km of dirt road and we have seven months to maintain all of that with very, very limited funds.

“I am trying to stretch the budget like bubble gum every day of the week.”

Mr Cassell said road crews were also at the mercy of the region’s wet season, which each year stopped maintenance work and washed out roads.

“The water flows we get out here on level ground are huge,” he said.

“The black soil country out here only needs very minimal rain for it to become impassible, but that’s the nature of the beast out here. We can’t change that.”

Mr Cassell said there were four areas “very susceptible to damage” along the route, including two river crossings, where bridges would be constructed during sealing works.

Mr Mitchell is not the only transporter to raise concerns over the state of the Tanami Road.

Penns Cartage Contractors director Jayson Penn said it was taking his low loader trucks four 14-hour days to go 500km, with drivers having to travel at 5-10km/h.

Livestock and Rural Transport Association of WA president David Fyfe said it took one of his drivers 28 hours to travel 500km, averaging 18km/h, but those carrying livestock needed to travel at 30-40km/h.

“We were paid quite well, but I can’t see the point in putting your people through that type of torture, the fear of breaking down out there and then the cost to me on recovery,” he said. “I might as well not even worry about it.”

Mr Hassell said he “highly doubted” the trucks were travelling so slow.

He instead blamed the “excessive speed” of trucks using the freight route for the damage, calling it “hypocritical” for transport companies to blame the shire.

“They corrugate the roads and then they have the audacity to whinge about the surface of the road that they created,” Mr Cassell said.

However, Mr Cassell acknowledged they drove the roads in a four-wheel-drive, not trucks.

“The vibration you feel through the truck is significantly more than what we would feel through the car,” he said.

“But we do the best we can every day to try and keep all of the roads open.”

Mr Fyfe said he had been led to believe some pastoralists along the Tanami Road were unable to get carriers out to their properties because of the conditions.

However, the Lake Grace operator suggested it was the mines using the road that needed to fund its maintenance, rather than the remote Halls Creek shire.

“Those poor blighters have only got very few ratepayers so they can’t be expected to maintain the road,” he said.