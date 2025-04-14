The biggest cotton crop in the Ord Valley’s history has been planted as local growers aim to become major producers and exporters of the product. The record crop was planted during challenging wet-season conditions ahead of the Kununurra cotton gin opening mid-year, which will allow the product to be processed locally for the first time instead of being trucked east. Kimberley Agricultural Investment farm manager Luke McKay said they used six Case IH Early Riser planters and Case IH Magnum 340 tractors to achieve the “massive” task over the three-month planting period, punctuated by regular periods of heavy rain. “Because we’re planting during the wet season, you might only get a window of a few days, so to maximise that opportunity it’s great to have that many planters and tractors on hand to get as much done in a relatively short period of time,” he said. “We’ve got nearly 4000ha (of the cotton) out of the ground and it looks outstanding in what is pretty hard conditions. We had 400ml of rain over the time (the majority as the crop went in) and then weeks of 40-degree temperatures back-to-back, so it’s a wild environment.” KAI has been operating in the region for the past 12 years, planting its first commercial crop of 350ha of cotton in 2018. General manager Jim Engelke said over that time the KAI team had tested theories and systems related to growing cotton in the unique Kimberley conditions. They soon realised growing cotton to the east-coast formula was not an option in WA’s north-east corner, so after looking at the seasonal conditions they determined planting through the wet season, from January-March, and then picking from July-September was the best strategy. Successful crops followed, but never more than a few hundred hectares because the nearest cotton gin was Dalby in Queensland, so freight costs and transport availability meant growing any more than that was not economically viable. Following the decision in 2023 to build a cotton gin near Kununurra, which is due to start operating by the middle of this year, KAI has significantly increased cotton plantings. Built by Kimberley Cotton Co, the development has also opened up other regional development opportunities. Mr Engelke said the building of the gin had resulted in major re-development upgrades for nearby Wyndham Port, with the State and Federal governments committing funding for infrastructure upgrades and the port granted all-important first point of entry status. The ability to export local products like cotton had the potential to usher in a “major economic shift for the region”, he said. The cotton will be picked from July-September, and with the increase in the investment in KAI’s cotton crop this year combined with much more scope for maximising profitability, the team is hoping for a bumper season. “It’s an exciting time for the whole region, and the unique challenges agriculture faces up here just makes the outcomes all the more rewarding,” Mr Engelke said. Australia is the third-biggest exporter of cotton in the world, moving 1.15 million tonnes in the past 12 months, which is down on last year because of weakening demand.