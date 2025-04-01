Curtin MP Kate Chaney has finally confirmed on-record that she would support legislation to repeal the Federal Government’s live export ban if it was put to a vote. Speaking to Countryman’s sister newspaper The Sunday Times, Ms Chaney said she would be happy to vote in support of a repeal of the ban. “I voted against the (live sheep export) ban, and I haven’t changed my position since,” Ms Chaney said. “If there was legislation to repeal it, I would vote to repeal the ban. “At this point, I haven’t changed my position from thinking that the ban was wrong.” However, Ms Chaney doubled down on prior comments that she would not be “beholden to lobby groups”, saying she was “answerable to her constituents”. “But what I won’t do is give an iron-clad guarantee that no matter what happens into the future I will be held accountable by the Keep the Sheep lobby group,” she said. “They are not the boss of me.” Ms Chaney was previously for the live export ban but sensationally backflipped on that position in June last year — on the eve of the Albanese Government’s vote to phase out the practice — following feedback from constituents. At the time, she denied claims her last-minute decision to oppose the ban was driven by re-election motives, saying she had changed her stance on the “polarising” issue after talking with farmers. Keep the Sheep campaigners had repeatedly called on Ms Chaney to provide an iron-clad guarantee that she would support a repeal of the Albanese Government’s live sheep export ban and in recent weeks ramped up action in the prized western suburbs seat she won in 2022. Keep the Sheep campaign spokesman Ben Sutherland said it had taken four months, three letters, a targeted sign campaign to ‘Put Kate Chaney last’ to get a public commitment from Ms Chaney. “All we were asking for was a simple answer and now Ms Chaney has answered on the public record,” he said. “These commitments don’t happen by accident.” He said he believed Ms Chaney was “fearful of losing votes if she didn’t support WA’s farmers, shearers and truckies”, after seeing thousands of farmers take part in the Keep the Sheep convoy on March 28.