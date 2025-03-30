Keep the Sheep signs on Riverside Drive, Albany Highway and Tonkin Highway been targeted by vandals, with pro-live export paraphernalia sliced through the middle and others ripped down entirely. Farmers took to social media to express their dismay at the act, which comes just days after thousands of farmers and more than 1000 trucks rallied through Perth CBD. The Keep the Sheep campaign urges voters to “put Labor last” in a bid to try and have the Albanese Government’s plan to ban live sheep exports reversed. The Federal Government plans to ban the trade by May 2028, while the Coalition has vowed to try and overturn the ban if elected at the Federal election on May 3. Pingelly farmer John Hassell, the former WAFarmers president, said while he supported those that wanted to “participate in proper political discourse”, but those responsible for the vandalism should “bugger off”. Keep the Sheep campaigners have mobilised against Federal Labor MPs in recent weeks, targeting marginal seats like Tangney, Hasluck, Swan, Pearce and Cowan as voters waited for the date of the Federal election to be called. The rally on Friday, March 28, involved four convoys of trucks and cars — with Keep the Sheep signage — traveling through Perth to spread the message. Farmers said they had been heartened by the response from those living in the city, with people standing on the side of the road to wave signs or cars tooting their horns and waving in support. Australian Electoral Commissioner Jeff Pope urged candidates and political parties to engage respectfully, with more voters on the electoral roll than ever before. He said “civility” had always been a key part of what makes Australian elections precious and admired internationally. “Political campaign messages and campaign workers are a critical component of a federal election — our experience is that in almost every instance campaigning activity adheres with the law and is done in a civil manner,” Mr Pope said.