Keep the Sheep campaigners took their cause to the streets at the weekend as the battle for the Federal seat of Tangney heats up. More than 70 pro-live export volunteers were letterbox dropping and speaking with locals on Sunday, February 23. Keep the Sheep campaigner Tiff Davey, who co-ordinated the action day at Shelley Beach Park in Perth, said the event was a success in the fight to retain the “crucial” live sheep export trade. It was the first of a handful of metropolitan and regional “action days” planned by Keep the Sheep campaigners during the next month. Volunteers spent the day explaining the importance of the trade the Federal Labor Government plans to ban by May 1, 2028. “With 70 people, we managed to cover a lot of ground and show people in Tangney that this is an issue that’s not just important to rural people, but something that matters to everyone in WA,” she said. Ms Davey, who grew up on a farm at Konnongorring, said volunteers put up cumulative 100 corflutes and distributed thousands of letters across the electorate. But the most popular item on the agenda was the “famous chop for a chat” barbecue the team hosted. “Everyone loves joining us for a chop and learning about why this industry is so vital to the future of WA’s rural communities and how live exports provide food security overseas,” she said. “As someone who has been an onboard stockwoman, I’ve cared for animals throughout an entire voyage, and it was good for people to chat with someone who has first hand knowledge of the industry and how it works.” Tangey, which takes in southern Perth suburbs including Bicton, Applecross, Shelley and Parkwood, had been considered a safe Liberal seat for decades when former dolphin trainer Sam Lim ousted Liberal Ben Morton in the 2022 Federal election. The seat experienced a 10.1 per cent swing to Labor in first preference votes, but the Liberals’ Howard Ong hopes to overcome Labor’s 2.4 per cent margin and reclaim the seat previously held by the Liberals for 38 years. The Liberal Party is growing confident of winning back Tangney from Labor, and Curtin from teal independent Kate Chaney, while throwing resources at Bullwinkel. Ms Davey said with a strong team and drive to get the ban overturned, Tangney was just the start of the efforts. “This month we saw the Prime Minister defend Australian jobs across the country,” Ms Davey said. “We want him and all ALP members to know our jobs are important too and we will defend them at the next election.” Keep the Sheep campaigners are planning similar events this month, with a second Tangney day planned at Point Walter from 8am on Saturday, March 1.