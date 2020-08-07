Kojonup farmer Helen Woodhams is the second female grower director to join the CBH board in its 87-history after winning a six-candidate election today.

The WA Election commission announced the results this afternoon, just hours after the close of the polls.

Ms Woodhams will serve until February 2022 after winning a vote against Bill Bailey from Jerramungup, Phillip O’Meehan from Borden, Royce Taylor from Lake Grace, Scott Crosby from Nyabing and Shane Carruthers from Lake Grace.

CBH chair Simon Stead congratulated Ms Woodhams on her appointment.

“We welcome Helen’s appointment to the board. Her extensive background in farming and experience on CBH’s Growers’ Advisory Council will bring valuable skills and insights to our board,” Mr Stead said.

“It was encouraging to see active participation in nominating for this Director position from a strong set of candidates.

“It is important that CBH has the highest calibre growers possible on the Board so that we can maximise the creation and return of value to WA grain growers.”

Mr Stead thanked each of the candidates for nominating.

“On behalf of the board, we look forward to working with Helen and taking our co-operative forward, especially at this time, as we make our way through the critical process of our governance review,” he said.

The on Monday, August 10.