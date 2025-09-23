A wage war between CBH Group and wharfies at the Kwinana Grain Terminal will continue behind closed doors this week, with the Fair Work Commissioner stepping in to mediate. A Maritime Union of Australia spokesman confirmed on Friday an extended cooling off period, recommended by the Fair Work Commissioner, would be extended a further 14 days while negotiations around a new enterprise bargaining agreement continue. CBH, the MUA and Electrical Trade Union have been slugging it out over a pay increase since August, with wharfies resorting to a week-long strike after their pay was docked by 90 per cent following industrial action that began on August 24. The Fair Work Commissioner stepped in on September 5 and recommended a two-week cooling off period where all industrial action was suspended. The extension to that recommended cooling off period means any industrial action at the terminal — CBH’s biggest export point — is on hold until 7am on October 4. CBH chief people officer Jacky Connolly said the extension was agreed by all parties during a conciliation conference. “All parties have agreed to the Commissioner’s recommendation of an extension of the cooling off period for another two weeks where all industrial action on both sides will be temporarily suspended,” she said. “All parties have agreed to regular bargaining meetings over the next two weeks, some of which will be facilitated by the Commissioner. “We appreciate this has been a difficult time and we continue to work for a resolution with our plant operators and maintenance employees, and the unions, for a fair and reasonable agreement to be in place as soon as possible.” A condition of the extension is that some of the negotiations between union employees and CBH must take place before the Commissioner across four meetings during the next two weeks. The last meeting before the expiration of the suspension extension will be held on October 3. The drawn-out wage dispute comes as WA farmers prepare to start harvesting their third-biggest crop on record within days, with 23.68 million tonnes of crop set to primarily be delivered across CBH’s upcountry receival sites. The extension follows the indefinite lock-out of employees covered by the proposed MUA and ETU enterprise agreement by the grain handler from September 1. The lockout in place from CBH was suspended from 7am on September 6. Business impacts to CBH have so far been minimised, according to the grain handling giant, but industrial action prior to the temporary suspension has created an environment of uncertainty around operations at Kwinana and has negatively impacted the co-operative. Striking workers are seeking a wage increase to cover cost-of-living increases over the past three years, updated shift loading for night shifts and weekends, correct pay for public holiday work, access to training and qualifications and job grading. Rolling 24-hour strikes by union employees ran from September 1 to September 6 and coincided with a planned annual shutdown of the terminal for critical maintenance. CBH was notified of the rolling work stoppages on August 25. MUA and ETU workers for GrainCorp in New South Wales will similarly walk off the job at the Port of Newcastle on September 23 in a 72-hour strike against a proposed 3 per cent pay increase amidst an expected bumper harvest of 1.2 million tonnes of grain for the state.