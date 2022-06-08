The competition for WA fresh milk is heating up with Lactalis offering farmers a third price hike in six months, marking a 13.2¢ per litre jump from last year’s milk price.

It has WA dairy farmers battling skyrocketing input prices hopeful farmgate milk prices will jump even higher in the next three weeks as processors compete for contracts ahead of the new milk year on July 1.

In an email sent to suppliers Wednesday morning, Lactalis — which owns Harvey Fresh — announced it had revised its 2022-23 price up another 4.2¢ per litre, following a 4¢ per litre jump in May and 5¢ per litre increase in November.

“The revised price for the 2022/23 season will be an increase of 8.2¢ per litre (made up of 6.7¢ per litre in base price and up to an additional 1.5¢ per litre if you elect a four-year agreement term),” it read.

“If you elect to supply us on an exclusive basis and for a longer term, then the 2022/23 price will remain the minimum price that we will pay for milk for the duration of the agreement.

“If you do elect a multi-year term, then you will be eligible for any future increases to price offered by us to all WA suppliers.”

“We will continue to monitor price developments to ensure we remain competitive.”

The price hike means farmers who sign up for four-year agreements with Lactalis — which processes about a third of WA’s 364 million litres — will be paid a minimum weighted average of 67.9¢ per litre.

Forest Grove farmer and WAFarmers dairy section president Ian Noakes said it was great they were encouraging long-term contracts with a minimum price, to give farmers confidence and stability down the track.

“It’s a pretty good price and a pretty good underpinning of your business,” he said.

“If the world goes back to normal, you might get a couple of years where your inputs are down but you’ve still got those good milk prices.”

It comes after a suite of price hike announcements from three of WA’s processors in the past month, with Brownes upping the amount they pay farmers by 7.5¢ per litre on top of a 5¢ increase in November and Coles paying an extra $1.64/kg m/v for butterfat and an extra $1.91/kg m/v for protein.

Coles has also committing to buying an extra 12 million litres from new and existing contracts.

Mr Noakes said the increased competition between processors could see prices rise even further.

“I think it will go higher,” he said.

“It’ll be interesting, at the moment each company’s matching each other’s prices.”

Each year, dairy farmers are given a one month “bargaining period,” with processors required to publish their milk supply agreements by June 1 under Australia’s mandatory dairy code ahead of contracts being renewed on July 1.

And with processors throwing their support behind the embattled industry facing major grain, diesel and fertiliser cost shocks and labour shortages, the prices on offer this year are 15-20¢ higher than five years ago, at 63-70¢ per litre.

Mr Noakes said the industry had seen these sorts of price battles in previous years during milk shortages and hoped processors did not take WA’s 120 dairy farmers on a “rollercoaster” and drop prices suddenly in future.

“It’s good what’s happening, but we’ve got to have long-term sustainability,” he said.

“It’s got to be a more gentle ride down or the prices stay up, otherwise people don’t trust them.”