Lake Varley farmer Gerard Hodges has become the face of Cancer Council WA’s 2025 Christmas Appeal after a shock skin cancer diagnosis turned his life upside down. The fit and healthy farmer first noticed what looked like a simple graze on his hand during the 2022 harvest. “Bumps and grazes aren’t unusual for farmers, so I shrugged it off,” Mr Hodges said. “But it just didn’t heal. One bandage turned into three.” When the Royal Flying Doctor Service came through town in January 2023, Mr Hodges had it checked before going to the Lake Grace Medical Centre. What was first thought to be a minor basal cell carcinoma turned out to be stage four squamous cell carcinoma — an aggressive form of skin cancer that had already spread to his kidney and liver. Within days, he was in Perth, unsure where he would stay or how long he would be away from the farm. After weeks in ICU fighting pneumonia, organ failure and surviving two cardiac arrests, he was told about Cancer Council WA’s accommodation lodges. Since moving into Milroy Lodge in Shenton Park in March 2023, Mr Hodges has found more than just a place to stay. He has found peace in the gardens, comfort in the 24-hour support, and connection with others who understand what he is going through. He has since sold the farm and remains at Milroy Lodge to be close to treatment. “I’m so proud to be the face of this year’s Christmas Appeal,” Mr Hodges said. “I encourage the WA community to get behind it and support this vital accommodation service for regional people like me.” Mr Hodges said he accepted the role because “the Cancer Council has done so much for me”. “I felt I had to give something back and by promoting for the appeal, it gave me great pleasure,” he said. “I’m willing to do whatever is good for the cause.” Cancer Council WA’s accommodation services manager Ron ten Hoor said the lodges eased both the emotional and financial stress for regional cancer patients. “This year alone we’ve had almost 5000 check-ins from patients and carers,” Mr ten Hoor said. “By donating to our Christmas Appeal, you’re ensuring country cancer patients like Gerard have vital support when they need it most.” Each year, Cancer Council WA’s Christmas Appeal raises funds to support those impacted by cancer, helping to fund cancer nurses, research, accommodation for regional patients and transport to treatment. Mr Hodges grew up on his parents’ farm in New Zealand, where they ran both sheep and deer. He did a stint working on a cropping farm for the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester in London, then returned to New Zealand before setting off to Australia in 1989 and buying a grain farm at Varley. To donate, visit donate.cancerwa.asn.au/christmas-appeal.