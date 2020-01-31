Limbo feeds live trade frustration

Uncertainty plaguing WA’s live-sheep industry is continuing to riddle many regional businesses associated with the trade, a central Wheatbelt hay contractor says.

Millden Hay owner Corey Weguelin is among more than 60 participants along the State’s live- sheep supply chain interviewed in Mecardo’s latest analysis of the sector.

Mr Weguelin generates most of his Corrigin-based business’ income from baling straw to be processed into pellets for sheep feed on livestock carriers.

Much of Millden Hay’s work involves cutting hay and baling straw for Williams feedstock supplier Macco Feeds Australia’s stock pellet production.

Mr Weguelin admitted he was concerned his job security remained in limbo as the Federal Government considers three live- sheep shipping options for Middle East-destined voyages for this year’s northern summer.

Describing it as “going to work every day and wondering if you’re going to be fired or not”, Mr Weguelin said doubt was affecting many businesses dependent on the live-sheep industry.

“Not knowing the tonnes of fodder we will have to produce each year to fill the order of the pellet mill is a worry,” he said.

“The uncertainty is right along the supply chain and casts doubt over businesses investing.

“A lot of businesses are teeter-tottering and just wondering what is going to happen.

“It is like going to work every day and wondering if you’re going to be fired or not — it is frustrating.”

The Mecardo report, released on Tuesday, found many WA sheep producers would be able to diversify and adapt to an annual moratorium.

However, the document noted other businesses along the supply chain would be affected by a yearly pause.