Littleproud warns of ‘live export ban’ under Federal Labor

Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud has warned WA graziers Labor would ban live sheep exports before setting its sights on Australia’s $1.5 billion northern cattle trade if elected next month.

The stark warning comes after shadow agriculture minister Julie Collins refused to reveal Labor’s stance on live exports during a debate with Mr Littleproud at the National Press Club last week.

Mr Littleproud is in WA — the nation’s live sheep trade heartland — this week to announce a slew of agriculture funding projects ahead of next month’s Federal election.

“Once Labor phases out sheep, they’re coming to an industry and a state near you,” he said during a visit to Donnybrook on Tuesday.

“That means the cattle industry in north west WA is also going to cop this, the cattle industry in the Northern Territory, (and) the cattle industry in my home state of Queensland are all in the firing line.”

“They’re not going to stop until they remove live export of animals, particularly from Australia.”

Camera Icon Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud in Donnybrook. Credit: Shannon Verhagen / Shannon Verhagen

Mr Littleproud said live export would continue under a Liberal National Coalition government, adding that the industry was “so important” to the WA agriculture sector and the national economy.

He said Australia had a “judicial responsibility” to continue supplying the international market because allowing other countries to step in would lead to “perverse animal welfare outcomes”.

“We value the animal welfare of a sheep in Australia above that from another country because we do it better than anyone else,” Mr Littleproud said.

“We should continue to get this right, better than anyone else in the world, and we should continue to send our live sheep into the Middle East.”

The live sheep trade — which is almost exclusively WA based — came under fierce scrutiny in August 2017 when about 2400 sheep died of heat stress on a vessel bound for the Middle East from Fremantle.

The Awassi Express debacle prompted the Australian Live Exporters’ Council to voluntarily implement an annual three-month moratorium on live sheep exports during the Northern Hemisphere summer.

Since then the industry has made various animal welfare improvements, with better conditions aboard livestock carriers leading to a reduction in sheep mortality rates from 0.8 per cent to 0.2 per cent.

A 0.2 per cent mortality rate equates to about 1623 deaths in the 811,511 head of sheep exported nationally in 2020.

“I didn’t take a knee-jerk reaction when Awassi hit. . . I reformed the industry and now we have a sustainable industry that supports particularly WA,” Mr Littleproud said.

Camera Icon Sheep bound for the Middle East are unloaded from a truck at Fremantle Port. Credit: Sharon Smith / The West Australian

Labor went to the 2019 Federal election with a policy of phasing out the live export of sheep over five years if elected.

But last week, Ms Collins evaded reporters’ questions on the issue, saying Labor would make an announcement “later on in the campaign”.

“Obviously, now (that we are) in an election, we will have to say something prior to polling day, and we will be doing that,” she said at the National Press Club last Tuesday.

“We’re going to be making an announcement about broader animal welfare policy later on in the campaign.”

In 2020-21, Australia exported more than 1.5 million head of livestock including nearly 910,500 cattle and just over 603,000 sheep.

Labor’s 2019 election pledge to phase out live sheep exports, which was put to bed after its crushing defeat to the Liberal National Coalition, hinged on Australia’s meat processing sector picking up the slack.

“To think that we’re going to change and go into an all processing sector here is naïve, and doesn’t understand the Australian agricultural sector,” Mr Littleproud said.

“That will not happen and it actually is not a productive way forward.

“Not only because of food security in some of these countries, but in some of the counties we’re exporting to, they don’t have the refrigeration in which these animals can be processed here and then sent over chilled, so there’s no supply chain that supports it.”

The total value of livestock exported from Australia last financial year was about $2 billion, with cattle worth $1.5b and sheep $92 million.

The industry employs 12,000 full-time jobs, including many Indigenous workers, mostly in regional and remote Australia, according to ALEC.