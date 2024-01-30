WA’s embattled live export industry was this week grappling with another crisis as the fate of thousands of sheep and cattle stranded on board a vessel anchored off Fremantle hung in limbo.

The MV Bahijah had been bound for Israel but was turned around from the Red Sea on January 19 amid escalating concerns about cargo ships being attacked by Yemen-based Houthi rebels.

The vessel — carrying about 15,000 sheep and 2000 cattle worth more than $2 million — left WA on January 5 and arrived back in Fremantle on Monday.

But the Federal Government had yet to decide what to do with the animals when Countryman went to print on Tuesday, as debate raged over whether they should be unloaded in Fremantle or sent back to Israel via a safer route around the Horn of Africa.

WAFarmers president John Hassell described the indecision as a “fundamental failing of the Department of Agriculture”.

“The preferred option is that it gets reloaded (with fodder and provisions) and gets sent back to its original destination,” he told Countryman.

“We had a Department of Agriculture meeting on Monday… but I could not get that commitment out of them … which was really frustrating.”

WELFARE CONCERNS

The RSPCA called for the stock to be unloaded as soon as possible as Perth sweltered through a heatwave, with the organisation’s chief scientist Suzanne Fowler insisting sending them on another voyage would be unacceptable.

“These sheep and cattle would have been standing in their own waste for the last 24 days; they have probably become increasingly stressed over that time as well due to the movement of the ship,” Dr Fowler told the ABC.

Mr Hassell dismissed this, saying the RSPCA — which has also called for an immediate freeze on all live exports to the region — was “completely ill-informed”.

“The best scenario is keeping them on the ship because they are happy, they’re fat, they’re comfortable,” he said.

“There’s good ventilation, there’s good temperature, good feed, good space.”

Chris Patmore — an Eneabba sheep producer and president of the Pastoralists and Grazier’s Association livestock council — agreed.

He said unloading the animals in Fremantle and processing them locally was a possibility, though not a preferable one.

“It’s definitely our second preference because of the biosecurity risks and the practicalities of getting them slaughtered,” he said.

“There’s also the fact that they’re out of spec animals — they’re not good for what the processors want — so they’d have to be feed-lotted for a while, and where are they going to find a facility that’s prepared to do that?”

Australian Live Exporters’ Council chief executive Mark Harvey-Sutton said the situation was “very complex” and any decision had to be “carefully considered”.

But he rejected suggestions the animals would suffer if sent on another voyage.

“We’ve had reports from the exporter and also the Department of Agriculture confirming that there are no animal welfare concerns on board and welfare is being maintained,” he said.

“By all accounts conditions are good, but I understand there will be further assessment made before any next steps are decided.”

BIOSECURITY CONCERNS

The boat was still awaiting the green light to dock at Fremantle or find a new route to take the animals to Israel when Countryman went to print.

A decision was expected to be made by the Agriculture Department that afternoon after it received a health and welfare update on each head from the exporter — Bassem Dabbah Shipping.

It’s understood three options were being considered by the Government to avoid any biosecurity risks of bringing thousands of animals that have potentially contracted diseases on board back into Australia.

These include removing sick animals and taking them to quarantine facilities in WA, taking all stock off the ship to get them back to good health, or leaving the sheep and cattle on the ship if they are well to take to the buyer in the Middle East.

“The Department has been working with the exporter to determine the options available to them, consistent with legislative and regulatory responsibilities and taking into account the unique circumstances of the vessel,” a department statement said.

“Protecting Australia’s strong biosecurity system and the welfare of the livestock on board remain the Department’s top priorities.”

PREMIER WEIGHS IN

WA Premier Roger Cook said on Tuesday it was his understanding “the welfare of animals is still fairly high”.

“We are working with the Commonwealth around identifying quarantine stations where those animals can go to,” he said.

“There’s a lot of them and it presents a real challenge but we’re there to help out because we want to look after the welfare of those animals as well.”

WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis called on industry to “step up” and help find suitable quarantine yards if any stock was required to be removed from the vessel.

“The sooner we can get a Commonwealth vet on board the better,” Ms Jarvis said.

“The ship was offered the opportunity to berth (on Tuesday) afternoon... they gave up that spot. I’m assuming that’s because of logistics... I understand there’s at least five days of feed and water available for those animals (on board).”

A rally was planned for Tuesday afternoon in Fremantle in an attempt to convince the Commonwealth to stop live exports immediately.