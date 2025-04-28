WA’s hard-hit sheep farmers may not see a cent of the Federal Labor Government’s first lot of cash to help them transition away from the live export trade, with an initial $40m grants program targeted at processors and feedlotters. Countryman can today reveal the first $40 million of the Federal Labor Government’s $139m transition package will be distributed by WA’s Rural Business Development Corporation through a grants scheme called the Processing Capacity Program. But sheep industry figureheads say farmers reeling from Labor’s plan to ban the $80m industry by May 2028 need more support, funding and certainty moving forward. The grants program is likely to be contingent on Labor securing another term at the May 3 Federal election, with the Coalition pledging to overturn the ban. Even if the Coalition forms government, there is no guarantee its MPs would be able to get changes to the legislation to end the trade through both houses of Parliament, with minor parties, teals and Greens to contend with. A State Government spokeswoman said the RBDC — which exists to administer approved assistance schemes — would roll out the program on behalf of the Commonwealth Government and funding was expected to be available from June. She said the Federal Government would decide how “other tranches” of the $139m package would be delivered. The $40m funding boost comes as WA abattoirs are struggling to keep up with the volume of sheep needing to be processed after a tough few years for the processing industry. Farmers frequently report waiting six to seven weeks for sheep processing slots, with high energy and labour costs, and a lack of appetite from investors leading to numerous abattoirs being mothballed or languishing on the real estate market in WA. While terms and conditions are still being ironed out, Countryman understands individual farmers interested in building or expanding feedlotting facilities on their property may also be able to access the grant funding. WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis revealed on radio earlier this month that she had signed a letter of intent to deliver the first tranche of the government’s $139m transition package for the phase-out. At the time, she confirmed the first $40m of that package would start rolling out in June, and had been earmarked for processors and feedlotters to complete “capital works”, but said she was still waiting for the finer details. “The RBDC has decades of experience in delivering these kinds of programs,” she said. “I would love to be standing here at the end of my four-year term and still have a vibrant sheep industry.” WAFarmers CEO Trevor Whittington said Ms Jarvis’ No.1 priority should be to “take leadership” of the funding rollout. “There is a lot of confusion among industry,” he said. “The industry has been left in the lurch because of the State and Federal elections. “The State Government should step up and take leadership of how this funding is spent.” Mr Whittington said the entire live export phase-out had been badly managed. “The whole process from day one has been really poorly run,” he said. “And because it is highly political the Federal Government is going to sit there absolutely paralysed. “There is nothing holding back the State Government from stepping in.”