The Kimberley’s northern cattle trade this week ground to a halt for the first time since the 2011 live export ban after Indonesia imposed crippling restrictions on another three Australian export yards. Indonesia suspended imports from four facilities — one in Wyndham, one in Townsville and two in Darwin — in late July after 13 cattle tested positive to lumpy skin disease. Three more yards were caught up in the crisis on September 2 when another eight Australian cattle tested positive after arriving in Indonesia. Those facilities — two in Broome and another in Darwin — have not been banned but are required to undertake a nose and mouth swab and a blood test on every animal to be sent to Indonesia. It’s understood this would cost millions of dollars, rendering exports unfeasible and effectively shutting down the trade from Kimberley to Indonesia. Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen’s Association chief executive Bron Christensen said the latest development was “upsetting and disappointing for everyone in the WA supply chain”. “It’s already been a tough year for many northern WA producers, with early wet season flooding damaging roads and properties throughout the Kimberley, and a cyclone through the Pilbara, as well as other supply chain pressures,” she told Countryman. “We remain confident in the robust systems which Australia has for monitoring our animals to ensure that we remain free of LSD and other exotic diseases.” Ms Christensen described efforts by producers and veterinarians to prepare animals for export as “rigorous and transparent”, adding that rapid diagnostic testing had been carried out on more than 1000 cattle across northern Australia. “This testing confirmed that LSD is not present in Australia, confirming our position that Australia remains free from LSD,” she said. A meeting will be held between Australian and Indonesian officials, including acting chief veterinary officer Beth Cookson, on September 7. But Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt has been urged to get on a plane to resolve the issue, amid concerns he has not done enough to challenge his Indonesian counterpart. About 130 industry figures tuned into a digital hook-up on September 3 and were told Senator Watt had only contacted Indonesian Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo over WhatsApp to try to resolve the impasse. When asked if he had contacted Mr Limpo, Senator Watt responded: “I sent him a WhatsApp message as I have done on previous occasions — we have a relationship which allows us to do that”. “I received a positive response from the Indonesian Agriculture Minister and I’m confident that we can resolve this through goodwill on both sides,” he said. “I haven’t got any plans personally at this stage to (travel to Indonesia). The consistent advice to me, including from our ambassador in Indonesia, has been that this issue will be best resolved at a technical level between biosecurity officials.” WA Opposition Leader Shane Love was among those calling on the minister to travel to Indonesia, saying he “should be jumping on a plane and sorting this out”. Australian authorities remain adamant the cattle were infected after arriving in Indonesia, where LSD has been running rampant since March last year. Premier Roger Cook said the restrictions threatened to tarnish Australia’s reputation on the global market, adding that a “technical issue” lay at the heart of the impasse — which he was “confident” would be resolved. “Our primary industry players in WA. . . have got cattle that are ready to come to Indonesia so we need to resolve these issues as a matter of urgency,” he said. Mr Cook said he had raised the export ban with Australia’s Ambassador to Indonesia who had assured him she and her team were “working hard” on a solution. “(WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis) has been discussing these issues with (Senator Watt) and he and his team are well and truly focused on resolving these issues,” the Premier said. Australian Live Exporters’ Council chief executive Mark Harvey-Sutton attended Sunday’s industry briefing and said he was satisfied with Senator Watt’s response. “We were very happy that the Minister had reached out to his (Indonesian) counterpart to highlight the importance of this issue to Australia,” Mr Harvey-Sutton said. “We’re working very closely with the Federal Government on their approach, which we support.” Mr Harvey-Sutton described the unfolding situation as “very sensitive”, saying it was important not to politicise the issue. “These concerns are technical in nature. . . so I think the minister has been very respectful of the true nature of this issue and has played his role as appropriate,” he said. “It is very difficult to put a timeline on how Indonesia wishes to see resolution of this issue. . .(and) there’s no doubt that these additional requests from Indonesia do make the trading environment quite challenging. “There’s going to be commercial flow-on effects from this situation, and it’s not my role to speculate on what commercial pathways might be adopted, but we need to remember that trade can still occur with Indonesia. I think those that are commercially involved will still seek opportunities to do so.” The suspensions have dredged up painful memories of the Gillard Government’s 2011 ban on live cattle exports to Indonesia, but Mr Harvey-Sutton called it an “entirely different scenario”. But prominent pastoralist David Stoate, who runs Anna Plains station in the Kimberley, said there were similarities. “We can’t export any cattle. We’ve probably got a couple of thousand head here to be exported, and I understand there’s probably 40 or 50,000 across the Kimberley and Pilbara to be exported in the next two months,” he told ABC radio. “The window for exporting cattle from the Kimberley is closing pretty fast for the year, so we need a resolution as soon as we can to get cattle off the property.” Mr Stoate said shipments from Broome would stop during the fast-approaching wet season, leaving pastoralists with no other markets to offload cattle specifically suited for the Indonesian feeder export market. Liberal MLC Steve Martin said there had not been an “organised, co-ordinated response” from State and Federal Labor. “They should drop whatever else they’re doing in Indonesia at the moment,” he said. “I would have hoped this was top of mind and they were doing everything they can to get this trade up and running. . . and we need to have a very clear view of what the Indonesians expect from us to resolve this.” WA Liberal MP Rick Wilson urged the Premier — who was on a trade and investment mission in Indonesia when Countryman went to print on Tuesday — to put WA farmers first. “Live exporters are telling me they are sensing this is more than just the technical issues. They are now starting to feel it’s becoming a diplomatic issue,” he said. Indonesia is the biggest market for live Australian cattle, importing about 337,000 animals last year worth $600 million.