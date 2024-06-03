The Keep The Sheep campaign has wasted no time attracting people to the cause, raising more than $250,000 to launch a national movement after last Friday’s rally through Perth. Speaking at the culmination of the rally at Muchea last week, The Livestock Collective managing director Holly Ludeman urged supporters of the live sheep trade to “stay strong”. “This is a long fight and we need you to keep strong,” Dr Ludeman said. “The State Labor Government supports us. We need to keep up the fight and stand together.” Dr Ludeman was introduced as the poster child for the live export trade and has spent the past six years showcasing the industry through the Livestock Collective. Working aboard live export ships transporting sheep to the Middle East for close to a decade, the livestock veterinarian and animal welfare compliance officer has seen first-hand the animal welfare improvements made in the industry. Dr Ludeman has been working to lift the lid on the industry and help educate the wider community about the reality of live sheep exports. She said now was not the time to step down but rather to ramp up the fight to make the voices of regional WA heard. She said losing the live sheep trade would have a drastic flow-on effect that would decimate regional communities. “We need to have people stay in these communities,” Dr Ludeman said. “We want to run a national campaign to raise awareness of our fight, but we need funding to do that.” Dr Ludeman urged supporters to donate to the Keep The Sheep campaign and sign the industry’s petition. The campaign had raised more than $252,000 towards its $300,000 goal when Countryman went to print on Tuesday, while the petition had attracted nearly 39,000 signatures. Keep The Sheep is also looking for volunteers to help spread the word and educate people, both in person and online, about the live export industry and its importance to regional communities. Dr Ludeman said in the lead up to the next Federal election the campaign would be lobbying hard to ensure people across Australia were aware of the impact banning the industry trade would have on rural WA.