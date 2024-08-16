The campaign to save WA’s live sheep export industry has received a major boost with a $32,000 donation from a prominent Narrogin abattoir. The donation from Hillside Meat Processors will go to the Keep the Sheep campaign, which is fighting to either overturn the Albanese Government’s sheep shipping ban or topple Labor at the next Federal election. It comes after the business — which processes sheepmeat for domestic and export markets — pledged to donate one dollar for every sheep sold over the hooks at its Narrogin facility during July. “The quality livestock supplied to us in July was instrumental in enabling this substantial donation,” Hillside Meat Processors manager Cam Ferris said. “We are proud to contribute such a significant amount to Keep the Sheep and this success is a direct result of our strong partnership with farmers.” Keep the Sheep spokesman Ben Sutherland said everyone behind the campaign was “thrilled” to receive the “remarkable” and “generous” donation. “It’s a stellar example of industry-wide support for Keep the Sheep and highlights the essential partnership between the live export and processing sectors,” he said. Laws banning live sheep exports by sea, set to take effect from May 2028, passed Parliament on July 1 this year after Federal Labor took the policy to the last two elections. The Coalition has vowed to bin the legislation if it wins the next election. Since its launch on May 30, Keep the Sheep has held mass rallies in Perth’s CBD and at Northam that attracted thousands of farmers, shearers, truck drivers and supporters of the trade. The group has also erected billboards across metropolitan Perth and launched a petition that had attracted 83,262 signatures at the time of writing. Hillside Meat Processors is a WA owned and run business employing 125 staff. It specialises in processing lamb, hogget and mutton products sourced from local farmers, with an abattoir near Narrogin and a boning room at Malaga. Other businesses that have donated to the Keep the Sheep campaign include Lake King Tavern, Spencers Brook Tavern and the Dongara Hotel/Motel.