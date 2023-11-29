Seven local governments in WA’s farming heartland are turning up the heat on Labor to bin its planned live sheep export ban, after a new report revealed it could inflict a $128 million blow in the north-eastern Wheatbelt alone.

Commissioned by the North Eastern Wheatbelt Region of Councils (NEWROC), the 21-page report was released to coincide with visits by delegations of councillors to Canberra and Perth this week.

It assessed the economic and social impact the Albanese Government’s policy was expected to have in the Shires of Dowerin, Koorda, Mt Marshall, Mukinbudin, Nungarin, Trayning and Wyalkatchem.

“The potential impact on the regional NEWROC economy (is estimated) at between $39m and $128m in economic output over 20 years,” the report concluded.

“This is further exacerbated when the centrality of sheep farm expenditure, employment and incomes to the functioning of local and regional communities is also considered, which adds a further $21m to $35m in economic impact.”

The report by economic consultancy Econisis found the impact across WA’s wider sheep farming industry would be “much greater” and require “significant investment and compensation” from the Federal Government.

During a meeting with WA Opposition Leader Shane Love on Wednesday, Shire of Trayning president Melanie Brown said the “social and emotional” impact would be equally devastating.

“It’s not just the sheep producer or the farmer that’s going to be impacted,” she said.

“It’s the flow-on businesses, it’s the trucking companies, it’s the feed producers, it’s the exporters, it’s the livestock agents, it’s your local shop, it’s your local school, it’s your local hospital.”

Also present were Central Wheatbelt MLA Mia Davies and Roe MLA Peter Rundle, who were expected to grill Premier Roger Cook on the report’s findings in Question Time on Wednesday afternoon.

Ms Davies said the Nationals would continue applying pressure on Mr Cook and WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis — who the group is set to meet on December 11 — to challenge the Albanese Government’s policy.

“They need to be made to feel uncomfortable for their colleagues’ decisions, so that that message continues to be fed through to their Federal colleagues,” she said.

The Canberra delegation met with a slew of parliamentarians from across the political divide including Labor MP Kristie McBain, Greens Senators Dorinda Cox and Peter Whish-Wilson, Liberal Senator Slade Brockman, Liberal MPs Rick Wilson and Melissa Price, and Nationals leader David Littleproud.

NEWROC executive officer Caroline Robinson, who led the delegation, said the impacts of shutting down the live sheep trade would be significant and wide-ranging.

“Communities are heavily reliant on agriculture ... and it’s very difficult to pull a policy like this (live sheep exports) out of the market and not affect other industries,” she told AAP.

“We’re meeting with members of parliament on all sides so that we can share the study and the impact of this policy.”

The report found the live sheep trade — which is almost exclusively WA-based — had injected $52m a year on average into the national economy over the past five years.

Liberal MLC Steve Martin, who also met with NEWROC members on Wednesday, said it was important that country communities continued bringing their message to State and Federal governments.

“The message is clear: this proposed ban will have a devastating impact on small regional communities across WA,” he said.

“The NEWROC report shows the ban would have a significant economic impact on their region, and that result would be replicated across livestock producing areas of the State.”