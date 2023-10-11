Conditions onboard live export ships have improved so much in recent years that they are now “the safest place for an animal to be”, according to the head of the WA Livestock Exporters Association. WALEA chair John Cunnington made the claim at the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA’s annual convention in Perth on October 5, citing the latest data from industry research body Live Corp. He said live export had become a “political football” in recent decades, describing the Albanese Government’s policy to phase-out the $143 million a year sheep trade as “nothing more than politics”. “The data shows that the daily mortality rates across the production and transport system is lowest when sheep and cattle are in the live export supply chain,” Mr Cunnington said. “So the safest place for an animal to be is in the live export supply chain, or on a vessel.” The average mortality rate across all voyages from WA last year fell to 0.14 per cent compared with 0.72 per cent in 2014 — an 81 per cent reduction — according to the data. No voyage in the past five years lost more than one per cent of the sheep on board, which is the current threshold for investigation by the Federal regulator. On a daily basis, the sheep mortality rate last year was just 0.007 per cent — the lowest on record and equivalent to the daily rate on farms. Mr Cunnington said Federal Labor’s justifications for shutting down the trade did not stack up. “First, we were told it was because conditions on board the vessels were too high-risk. In fact, the industry is recording some of the best results in history for its voyages,” he said. “Secondly, the industry was told we lost our social licence. We reject this claim.” He cited a series of independent surveys by CSIRO spin-off Voconiq that found public confidence in the industry had grown “significantly” from 2019 to 2023. This was at odds with the findings of a much smaller survey by the RSPCA that suggested 7 in 10 West Australians wanted the live sheep trade banned — prompting Mr Cunnington to accuse the animal rights organisation of “push polling”. “Thirdly, we were being told that this is a declining industry, and we’re about to go out of business anyway,” he said. “We’re now seeing the numbers increase year on year; this is despite going from twin tier vessels to single tier, cuts to the stocking density on board, and reducing the shipping window to below nine months of the year. “Furthermore, we saw our strategic partners stick with us through times of record high prices, when the trade was commercially unviable for them.” Mr Cunninton — who is also business development manager at Halleen Australasian Livestock Traders, one of the major players in the northern cattle trade — said Australia’s reputation as a reliable trading partner had been damaged by Labor’s policy. But he said the industry was fighting its way back to regain market share lost to other countries, none of which had comparable animal welfare standards to Australia. “This (shutdown) is nothing more than a political decision, thus it must be won politically,” he said. “The groundswell at the grassroots is incredibly important in winning this battle. There is hope and the fight is not over, so we must continue to rally.” PGA president Tony Seabrook accused the WA Government of having “given up the live export trade”. “The industry is still fighting, we will continue to fight to the end, and I think we’re in with a pretty good chance,” he said.