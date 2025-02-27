It’s a curious concept to provide a publicly available online registration link for a forum that is supposed to be invite-only. Exactly why this was the case was one of the key questions this newspaper posed to the Federal Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry multiple times last week. Our phones had been ringing hot with sheep farmers wanting to know if they would be able to attend a series of live export phase out co-design workshops being held across WA, with some saying the registration link we provided in an online story a few weeks prior was no longer valid. It was very confusing as to whether farmers were welcome or allowed to register for the workshops, or if the co-design forums were only open to direct representatives from industry groups. Either way, as media, we weren’t allowed to know which industry groups had been invited, to protect the groups’ “privacy”. It turned out the answer was not clear cut. Not only was it incredibly difficult to find a new registration link to provide to those phoning, but it was nearly impossible to get a straight answerabout exactly who was allowed to attend. A link to register for the workshops via Humanitix said they were targeted at sheep producers with the aim of directing them to “government programs that could help” with the transition process, as well as “understanding the transition needs” of those affected. “We want to hear the stories, views, ideas and advice of the people impacted, to design a solution that is strongly connected to the real needs and priorities of businesses, communities and people,” the website said. But it took multiple queries for the Department to give us a ( still quite curvy) straight answer. As it turned out the workshops were indeed invite-only, despite, by this point, many sheep farmers already having registered and attended. Many more had been left “distressed” by the lack of clarity. Out of desperation, two of our reporters registered for the workshops and were sent an information pack with five questions to consider before attending — before receiving a phone call informing us we weren’t permitted to go along. Eventually, the answer was: “We worked with peak bodies and grower groups to identify and invite participants representing a diverse group across the supply chain to participate.” And so our question remained, “what was the point of a public registration link then?” To which, a DAFF spokesman (who by this time was sick of my emails and had picked up the phone the phone to ring our office) replied: “I will have to take that question on notice”. Speaking to farmers and industry representatives that had attended the workshops, about half said “yes, the workshops are open to farmers” and half said “no, they are for industry representatives only”. As clear as mud. Even if they weren’t invited, I hope the farmers who did attend had their voices heard.