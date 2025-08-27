WA livestock transporters busy “restructuring” their businesses ahead of the planned ban on live sheep exports are still holding out hope of a better compensation package for the industry. The State’s trucking businesses stand to lose up to 40 per cent of their turnover when the Federal Government’s legislation to ban live sheep exports is enacted in May 2028, according to Ravensthorpe truckie Ben Sutherland. Mr Sutherland, the president of the Livestock and Rural Transporters Association of WA, said the ban was already having a “devastating” impact on rural communities with more than 90 per cent of all sheep exported from Australia hailing from WA. “Our members stand to lose up to 40 per cent of their turnover . . . we are now living and breathing the aftermath of this decision,” he said. “Transporters are restructuring and the sheep flock is in decline.” The Federal Government left WA graziers reeling when it passed legislation last year to ban live sheep exports by sea by May 1, 2028, a policy it had taken to two elections. It last year announced a $139 million transition package to help various sectors of the industry move away from the trade, which included a $1.5m allocation to help those the WA livestock transport industry. A media release touting what has been called the Livestock Transport Industry Transition Program was released this week but failed to disclose grant guidelines or application details, just saying grants would open in the “fourth quarter of 2025”. The move drew criticism from Federal Nationals leader David Littleproud, who said the lack of detail provided to transport operators was “disingenuous”. Mr Sutherland met with the Federal Government’s transition advocate Dr Chris Rodwell last week to “push for a better deal for its members” but said it was a fight that was “still ongoing”. It is understood the program would put forward grants of up to $40,000 but there would be a requirement for industry co-contribution. “Little detail was provided about the package . . . and we are still waiting to learn what the criteria is to apply for the grants,” Mr Sutherland said. It is understood many of LRTAWA’s suggestions, including low interest lows, a rural managed deposit fund, and support for devalued equipment, would not be included in the Federally-managed grant program. Addressing a crowd of more than 100 at the LRTA of WA annual conference at The Vines in Perth on August 23, Mr Sutherland said while the industry’s attempt to reverse the ban had failed its Keep the Sheep campaign had sent a clear message. “We didn’t shift the dial enough to change the decision . . . but we have now turned our attention to the transition package,” he said. “Although the outcome was a blow . . . we have sent a message to government that . . . further attacks on our business should be very carefully considered.” In a separate presentation, Rural West rural financial counsellor Kerry Mickle said the keep the sheep movement had an “enormous impact” on the morale of her clients at a difficult time. “For them to really feel they were part of something was truly amazing,” she said. As a result of the upcoming ban, Rural West has been able to provide support to people who do not have an ABN after previously requiring clients to have one. “We can now help those affecting financial hardship, and this now includes people like vets, shearers, those working in transport, and more,” she said.