Biodiesel production plants in regional WA towns could pave the way for more locally produced fertiliser options using wood vinegar and biochar. That was the key message from Frontier Impact Group managing director Jennifer Lauber Patterson during a presentation at the AgZero 2030 conference in Perth on June 20. Ms Laubar Patterson said Australia’s agriculture industry had much to gain by supporting and switching to the use of sustainable biodiesel, with local production key to keeping its benefits in regional communities. It is not only biodiesel itself which is of use: some of its by-products such as biochar and wood vinegar could be used as locally produced fertiliser options, decreasing costs associated with imported products and increasing crop production. Ms Laubar Patterson urged attendees to look further at the opportunity Frontier Impact Group’s Renuleum project could provide WA’s agricultural industry. The Frontier Impact Group and Carnarvon Petroleum Ltd joint venture project is under way in Collie, where it aims to produce 18 million litres of renewable diesel, high-quality biochar, and wood vinegar using a sustainable process that is carbon-negative. Using internationally proven technology to process waste biomass, it is expected the project will create 150 direct and indirect jobs while reducing carbon emissions by almost 50,000 tonnes a year. The Renuleum project is dedicated to helping end reliance on fossil fuels by producing renewable fuel in ways that lower emissions, regenerate land, and enhance communities using disruptive technologies and world-best commercialisation systems. Ms Laubar Patterson said the project would also provide opportunities to develop high-quality biochar further as part of a project to create graphene. Graphene has the potential to be used in applications such as electronics, batteries and material composites. “In the next 10 years graphene will get a lot of attention,” Ms Laubar Patterson said. “It will be a game changer for battery storage.” Wood vinegar was another product Ms Laubar Patterson said deserved broader uptake in the agriculture industry. A by-product of charcoal production, wood vinegar is a dark liquid produced by a destructive distillation process. Gas from the distillation process is collected in an airless condition, cooled, and condensed into a liquid. Wood vinegar is proven to improve soil quality, eliminate pests, and control plant growth by accelerating root growth, stems, tuber, leaves, flowers and fruit. Ms Laubar Patterson said production increases using wood vinegar would also reduce the need for expensive imported fertilisers. She said Europe, the UK and California were the three major locations with the biggest uptake of biodiesel, and more incentives were needed for people to use biofuel in Australia. “We also need further research into biochar and its benefits with opportunities to use this as an additive in animal feeds that can reduce methane emissions,” Ms Laubar Patterson said. She said biochar already had some uptake in the agriculture industry but more research was needed to promote its positive benefits. “If you apply biochar in the right way it can last in the soil for 10 years,” Ms Laubar Patterson said. She said with the right research, the use of biochar could also result in positive carbon credits being available for farmers.