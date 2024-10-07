The importance of developing a renewable liquid fuel industry for the aviation sector will be explored at Bioenergy Australia’s WA Low Carbon Fuels Summit on Friday. The summit will explore how WA is positioned to become a major player in unlocking Australia’s renewable liquid fuels industry. Developing a renewable diesel industry, sustainable aviation fuel industry and making advances in bioethanol production will all be subjects covered, with WA’s significant natural assets and strategic advantages providing a strong foundation to support growth. Advances in low-carbon fuels for aviation, marine, rail, heavy transport, mining, construction, agriculture and manufacturing sectors will be showcased at the summit. The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development is a sponsor of the event, which WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis will open. Ms Jarvis will profile the State Government’s efforts to facilitate the development of a low-carbon fuels industry and how it will support decarbonisation. WA Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Action, Reece Whitby, will discuss how the Government is supporting the decarbonisation of WA’s major industries which rely on liquid-fossil fuels. Brendon Buckley — assistant secretary for the Federal Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts — will give a presentation on the role of low-carbon fuels in achieving net zero emissions. CSIRO senior research scientist Dr Cathryn O’Sullivan will examine the feedstock opportunity for a low-carbon fuel industry, while Deloitte policy specialist James Boyle will explore the economic upside for jobs and regional development. The summit is an opportunity to gain insights into these emerging low-carbon technologies, including the current regulatory and policy landscape. Bioenergy Australia CEO Shahana McKenzie said the organisation and its sponsors were delighted to bring the national summit to Perth. It will be held at Beaumonde on the Point in East Perth on Friday, October 11.