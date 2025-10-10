One of the world’s largest sheep stations will hit the market for the first time since 2016 — along with a 60,000 flock of sheep, and 3500 goats. Madura Plains Station was last purchased by CC Cooper and Co who have revitalised water infrastructure, with the installation of over 1400km of interconnected pipelines. With over a combined area of 711,638ha, the station holds the capacity to accommodate an excess of 60,000 sheep. The station, an aggregation of Madura and Moonera pastoral leases, is located 700km south-east of Kalgoorlie and sits near the border of WA and South Australia. The water delivery system includes solar-powered pumping systems, remote monitoring via smartphone and Starlink-enabled connectivity which enables management and monitoring of tanks and pumps from afar. Managing director David ‘Seth’ Cooper said the South-Australian based family pastoral company was ready to pass the station to a new custodian. “We acquired Madura Plains with the clear strategic intent to build a best in class modern sheep station that fully capitalises on the production potential of the vast landholding and stock water supply, whilst being resilient through the cycles.” “We have also invested to deliver operational efficiencies and maximise animal welfare and sustainability outcomes.” The listing of Madura Plains follows the recent finalisation of the sale of Rawlinna Station for an undisclosed amount in September. Over 1000km of fencing has been installed under the SA pastoral company, with 118 paddocks created through subdivision, and 376km of internal laneways for optimal grazing management. As part of the development the pastoral company has also installed a 10,000 head feedlot and holding yards, and a 550km long boundary proof fence to combat the creep of vermin. All ewes are tagged with electronic identification, with auto drafter functionality by paddock, performance, sex, age, or shearing. Elders WA pastoral real estate specialist Greg Smith expects the sale will draw offers from large private and corporate investors — domestically and internationally. “Madura Plains certainly represents a new benchmark in the region and it’s extremely unlikely that an asset of this scale and quality will be available for purchase again in the near future,” he said. “That station really has been turbo-charged, with a combined production at its peak exceeding 70,000 sheep in 2024. “The provision of reliable low salinity water to every paddock has unlocked the full productivity potential of the expansive saltbush and bluebush plains.” Elders Real Estate chief executive Tom Russo said the sale of Madura Plains was a “rare opportunity” and that enormous production capacity had been unlocked from the development by CC Cooper and Co. The station will be offered on a “walk-in walk-out” basis, with a staged expression of interest process beginning this month.