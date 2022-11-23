A prominent rail safety campaigner has slammed Main Roads for “ignoring” calls to install stop signs at 108 passive level crossings across regional WA, saying the “bare minimum” measure will save lives.

Of the 509 passive level crossings Statewide, 401 are controlled by stop signs while the rest — many of which are in the Wheatbelt — are fitted only with give-way signs.

Main Roads WA recently launched a review of signage at all passive level crossings amid sustained pressure from campaigners led by Murchison pastoralist Lara Jensen.

Ms Jensen — who has been calling for a complete overhaul of signage at the potentially deadly crossings for the past 20 years — welcomed the move.

But she said she was “completely baffled” by the terms of the review, which considered replacing give-way signs with stop signs only where sight line requirements were not met.

After writing to Main Roads to outline her concerns in late September, Ms Jensen received a reply from managing director Des Snook more than a month later.

“I can confirm that where sight line requirements for give-way signs are not met on an operational rail line, the minimum level of control will be upgraded to a stop sign,” Mr Snook wrote.

“I would anticipate these changes being implemented within the first quarter of 2023.”

Ms Jensen described Mr Snook’s response as “a whole lot of bureaucratic nothing”.

“It’s the same old story — nothing Main Roads ever does goes far enough,” she said.

“These unlit crossings in the regions are the most flawed, outdated, archaic, and potentially fatal systems on the planet.

“At the very least, a motorist should be provided with a stop sign to physically be given a visual warning to come to a complete stop.”

Ms Jensen lost her brother Christian and his two friends, Jess Broad and Hilary Smith, when their car was hit by a train at the Yarramony passive level crossing near the Wheatbelt town of Jennacubbine in July 2000.

Camera Icon Wondingong Station pastoralist Lara Jensen with her children Gordon Jensen, 5, Alice Jensen, 4, and Matilda Jensen, 2, her sister Annemaree Jensen, mother and father Catherine Jensen and Laurie Jensen (third from right), with Beverley resident George Smith, and Perth resident Milly Dempster, and Moore MLA Shane Love, at the Yarramony Rail Crossing where Christian Jensen, Hilary Smith and Jess Broad were killed on July 8, 2000. Credit: Alison Cooke / Alison Cooke

The notorious crossing had claimed the life of another young man in 1997 and had neither boom gates nor flashing lights at either time.

“The crossing was fitted with a give-way sign, which is completely unacceptable considering a man had been killed in the exact location just three years prior, and the signage was still not upgraded to a stop sign as a consequence,” Ms Jensen said.

“We know that bare minimum give-way signage was a contributing factor in my brother’s accident, as well as inadequate train lighting.”

Four trains passed over Yarramony level crossing on the day of the 2000 triple fatality, while a Main Roads traffic volume count recorded an average of 78 vehicles per day at the time.

This was deemed a “relatively low” vehicle count under Main Roads guidelines, allowing give-way signs to be retained at the site.

The guidelines also state: “A railway crossing protected by give-way signs works on the principle that sufficient visibility is provided to the driver of a road vehicle approaching the crossing to enable them to see an approaching train in time to stop”.

However, an independent consultant who gave evidence at the coronial inquest into the triple fatality said roadside vegetation on approach to the crossing was overgrown and signage “was not sufficiently conspicuous to warn motorists of the presence of a railway crossing”.

Ms Jensen — who disputes that 78 vehicles should be deemed “relatively low” — is also adamant the give-way sign was obscured by trees on the day of the crash.

“The trees were all cut down the morning after — we have the photos to prove it,” she said.

Flashing lights were installed at Yarramony crossing 14 years later but a stop sign was never erected.

Ms Jensen said the continued use of give-way signs at passive level crossings would “in all likelihood” lead to more fatal collisions.

In his response to Ms Jensen, Mr Snook said Main Roads’ review was “progressing well” and a final report was anticipated within the next two months.

Main Roads was contacted for comment.